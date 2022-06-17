名人教英文：Get fingers burned 遭受損失

達米安：你知道比特幣價格暴跌嗎？

Chiara: Yes it's all over the news media.

奇亞拉：知道，新聞報道沸沸揚揚。

Damian: One of my friends had bought a large amount, but he was lucky, he sold most of his holding a day before it happened.

達米安：我有一個朋友，買了很多比特幣，但他幸運，價格暴跌之前一天，賣去大部分。

Chiara: He must have had an inkling that a crash was coming.

奇亞拉：他一定是隱約覺得價格將暴跌。

Damian: Oh no. He needed to cash it in for the deposit on an apartment he wants to buy and the seller wouldn't accept bitcoin.

達米安：哦，不是。他要買一公寓套房，須付訂金，而賣方不接受比特幣，只得以比特幣兌現。

Chiara: Well, my brother was not so lucky. He was into bitcoin in a big way so his bitcoin holding has lost a third of its value.

奇亞拉：家兄可沒那麼幸運。他非常熱中於比特幣，現在他手上的比特幣已貶值三分之一。

Damian: Oh dear. So he's really ○had his fingers burned.

達米安：啊呀，他輸得慘了。

Chiara: Yes, quite badly.

奇亞拉：不錯，慘得很。

Damian: So is he going to get out of bitcoin with a big loss, or wait until it goes up again, if it does.

達米安：他準備不惜嚴重損失沽清比特幣，還是靜候比特幣價格或有一朝回漲。

Chiara: He hasn't decided yet.

奇亞拉：他還沒有決定。

To get/have one's fingers burned (或burnt) 也作 to burn one's fingers ，直譯是「燒傷其手指」。燒傷手指無疑十分疼痛，所以 to burn one's fingers 常引伸解作「因做某事而蒙受損失」，如投資失利，或錯愛、誤信他人等等。例如：(1) Because of her flaming desire for love, she got her fingers burned over that womanizer (她熱烈渴求愛情，結果遇上那獵艷客，嘗到苦果) 。(2) He burned his fingers badly by investing in Lee's enterprise, and nearly went bankrupt (他投資李氏企業，損失慘重，幾乎破產)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

