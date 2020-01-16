A Little English : The Travellers at the Crossroad

"A large cross," muttered the weary wanderer. "What does it mean? Is the way ahead closed? Should I go on or go back?"

At that moment came the sound of urgent footsteps and a second traveller came hurrying along. The first traveller was wondering whether to ask for an opinion when the second traveller exclaimed, "What's this? Well, I don't care what it is, I have somewhere to get to and I'm not stopping because of some sign!"

Giving the first traveller a curt nod, the stranger took off with quick, eager steps and soon disappeared into the distance.

"Should I follow or should I stay? What if it starts raining or worse?" Hesitation (猶豫), doubt, fear besieged (使……被圍困) the lonely traveller. "Oh, it's so hard to bear, so hard to be unsure of one's way..."

It got darker and darker and strange sounds could be heard. The first traveller began to regret (後悔) not following the rough stranger. "At least, I'll have company. Then again, maybe not. Who can be trusted in this day and age? Oh, what to do, what to do?"

Just then, the welcome sound of steady footsteps approaching and a third traveller appeared, holding a dim light.

"Hello, do you know the way?" asked a friendly voice.

"I'm afraid I'm as lost as you," the first traveller confessed. "Here's a large sign but I don't know what to make of it."

"Let's see," replied the newcomer, holding up the light for a better look. Ah, the signpost has been bent to one side. Let me straighten it. It actually shows we're at a crossroad and there are several paths we can choose. You probably didn't notice them in the dark."

"Well, I wasn't looking for other paths. I thought the sign was a big X barring the way ahead. So I just came to a dead stop. How lucky you came along and solved the problem."

"Fellow travellers should look out for each other and give help whenever they can. After all, the road is never easy — one starts the journey alone and ends it alone. But if, on the way, we chance to meet a good companion, that is a joy and a blessing."

■Something to DISCUSS

On the road of life, what kind of a traveller are you? Are you like the first, second or third traveller?

■Useful VOCABULARY

(1) Crossroad:

place where two roads cross

At a crossroad:

at a point where one must decide. (Crossroads: singular noun, British)

(2) A curt nod:

to give a nod is usually a polite gesture but a curt or too brief nod is actually quite impolite

(3) In this day and age:

nowadays, in these times

(4) I don't know what to make of it:

I don't understand this

■Text: A Lamb

