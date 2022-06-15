Editorial : Cutting Public Housing Waiting Time: Window Dressing?

The goal of accommodating public housing applicants within three years was proposed by the first Chief Executive (CE) Tung Chee-hwa. That goal could still be fulfilled in 2012, but the shortage of land for housing construction was already quite serious at that time. In 2017, the waiting time for public housing exceeded four years. This year, the average waiting time has even reached 6.1 years, the longest since 1999.

CE-elect John Lee proposed a "Public Rental Housing Advance Allocation Scheme" in his platform. The scheme will allow applicants to move in early to some public housing estates where supporting facilities are uncompleted. Recently, some HA members have also floated various ideas one after another. The existing practice is that public rental housing (PRH) applicants have three chances of "choosing a flat". One HA member has suggested reducing that to two times only, which can help shorten the accommodation time. Another has suggested to speed up the allocation of public housing by sending applicants who have waited for over three years to uncompleted public housing units. If the parties agree, they can sign the tenancy agreement with the HA in advance.

But the above suggestions are all temporary expedients that treat only the symptoms but not the root cause, and there are also many potential problems. It is estimated that the Public Rental Housing Advance Allocation Scheme can bring applicants into new homes one year sooner. However, it is not very different from placing citizens next to building sites. All the various facilities in the neighbourhood will not be in place yet. Even if the applicants are willing to live there, they are bound to face many living problems after moving in.

According to an investigation by the Audit Commission some years ago, about half of PRH applicants accepted the unit offered by the Housing Department at the first chance of housing allocation. Only 15% of the applicants used all three of the allocation chances. The proposal of cutting one allocation chance can help the authorities reduce some administrative work, but it may not help much in shortening the waiting time.

The purpose of allocating uncompleted public housing units is to let the applicants know where they will be allocated to two to three years in advance so that they can make early arrangements. This can also save around half a year's administrative time for allocation. But if the construction projects get delayed or requisitioned temporarily under emergency conditions, the prospective tenants will not be able to move in as scheduled. It will be difficult to reallocate them to other housing estates to live temporarily. Their plans could easily be utterly upset as a result.

It is not a bad thing to think out of the box, but one must be clear about the targets. If the intention is only about "making the data more presentable" and to shorten the waiting time for public housing by one or two years on paper, the government will just be deluding itself and others. The applicants' waiting time will actually not be reduced. The authorities should use the "actual time of moving in" rather than the time of "first-time allocation" to calculate the waiting time for public housing.

明報社評2022.6.15：「造數」縮短輪候時間 不如設法增建公屋

公屋平均輪候時間見20多年新高，房委會大會日內召開，不同人士各有倡議，有委員建議減少配屋的機會，加快上樓時間，亦有意見提出以樓花形式，提早編配公屋。縮短公屋輪候時間，治本之道唯有加快造地建屋，其他方法僅能治標，容易衍生其他問題；提早編配公屋，目的若是為了「造數」，令公屋輪候時間「好看一些」，更屬自欺欺人。造地建屋責在政府，就算3年上樓無望數年內實現，當局至少應說清楚，達至此目標，估計要額外興建多少公屋，並訂下相關工作藍圖。

3年上樓是首任特首董建華提出的目標。2012年，公屋仍能做到3年上樓，可是缺地建屋問題已相當嚴重。2017年公屋輪候時間已超過4年，及至今年平均輪候時間更長達6.1年，是1999年以最高。

候任特首李家超的政綱提出「公屋提前上樓計劃」，容許輪候者選擇提早入住一些配套設施未齊的公屋，房委會委員最近亦接連拋出不同構思。根據現行做法，輪候公屋人士有3次「揀樓」機會，有委員主張減為兩次，認為有助加快上樓。有委員則提出以樓花方式，加快編配公屋，預先編配給輪候超過3年的申請人，若當事人願意，可提早與房委會簽署租約。

以上皆屬權宜之計，治標不治本，潛在問題亦多。公屋提前上樓計劃，估計可讓申請人早一年上樓，可是這跟安排市民住在地盤旁邊分別不大，各項社區配套皆未就位，就算申請者肯入住，入伙後起居問題必多。

根據審計署早年調查，約半公屋申請者在首次配屋時接受了房署提供的單位，用盡3次配屋機會的申請者只佔15%。減少一次配屋機會，可以減省當局一些行政工作，但對加快上樓幫助未必太大。

編配公屋樓花，用意是讓輪候者提前兩三年知悉獲編配公屋地點，早作安排，亦可節省約半年的行政編配時間。可是萬一項目工程延誤或遇緊急事態臨時被徵用，準租戶無法如期入住，又難以臨時調遷其他屋邨入住，隨時大失預算。

跳出框框思考對策並非壞事，但一定要搞清楚目標，如果只是想「造靚條數」，將公屋輪候時間在數字上縮短一兩年，根本自欺欺人，申請者等待的時間，實際並無變短。當局應以「實際上樓」而非「首次配屋」，計算公屋輪候時間。

■Glossary

生字

window dressing : the fact of doing or saying sth in a way that creates a good impression but does not show the real facts

expedient : an action that is useful or necessary for a particular purpose, but not always fair or right

requisition : to officially demand the use of a building, vehicle, etc., especially during a war or an emergency