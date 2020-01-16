Common Nonsense : ''Would you howl with me?''

"Unicorn" is the private start-up company valued at more than a billion dollars (US greenback for sure), usually a tech one. WeWork had once been viewed or, perhaps, worshipped as a unicorn till the contrary was proven (or the myth was flatly crashed by the numbers in their books). It was co-founded by Adam Neumann and his unfailingly loyal lieutenant, Miguel Mckelvey. Jared Leto impersonates the narcissistic and guru-like Adam Neumann (you're forgiven if you mistakenly think he's Tom Hiddleston!) who styled himself as many things: charmer, entrepreneur, disrupter, messiah, maverick and the would-be first trillionaire. He's joined by his equally eccentric wife Rebekah who's largely his mirror and cheerleader but only without his spectacular salesmanship and ruthless brinkmanship, played by the dauntingly beautiful Anne Hathaway. The couple projects themselves as visionaries of another New Age trailblazing a new philosophy, practice and way of life which is entirely opaque and mysterious: sharing, togetherness, spirit, growth, positive energy and even the hollow phrase "to elevate the world's consciousness!" It's the perfect fairy tale in which a unicorn can be seen comfortably pacing up and down. Such fantasy grounds should only be the hub for disbelief but factually it's been believed for too long and by too many, drawing in fantastic volumes of real money, money, money.

I haven't been much awed by watching the dramatisation of the story of WeWork in WeCrashed. I was rather awed by the historic saga of WeWork when I was witnessing it being unfolded on the financial pages in real time. That's almost Netflix's Inventing Anna being transplanted into reality (Oooooops! Anna is real also!)!

The last decade or two saw the blooming and flourishing of big tech start-ups. Many thrived and roared but only few are still thriving and roaring. However, they have to be tech companies in the first place. The business model of WeWork is no more complex than the hunting routines of a T-Rex. It acquires buildings or leases, dresses the premises up with lofty props (pinball tables, yoga space, meditation room, beer straight from the taps), cut the places up, then let and sublet the individual desk spots to those who can't afford the whole floor. It's not low tech. It's no tech at all. How come such a workplace-sharing business could charm the world and tap billions from Wall Street as well as Masayoshi Son's SoftBank? Or is it because that people at the material time just suspended their logic and reason, choosing not to question? Didn't we also ask the same question right after the fall of the Lehman Brothers, Dotcom bubbles, sub-prime meltdown or any other financial crisis wiping out too much wealth and, more importantly, too many people's livelihood?

Though, for the uninitiated, WeCrashed is kind enough to have introduced us to the daily concepts of IPO, EBITA and even Form S-1 for the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the miniseries carries no excessive moral mission in conducting any soul-searching on our behalf as if human folly (greed too?) is a given, not much to be explained. Or, rather, the system is genuinely too complex for any plausible explanation? For instance, after the slashing of the valuation of WeWork from over 46 billion to just 9 billion, the Financial Times published an article in February 2020 titled "WeWork: How the Ultimate Unicorn lost its Billions" in which the authors cared to explain:

"WeWork had surfed a unique economic moment: the financial crisis had left swaths of prime office space empty and laid-off workers were starting afresh as 'gig economy' freelancers. With interest rates at historic lows, private markets boomed as investors chasing higher returns competed to fund a new generation of founders."

These are insights but also hindsights. Why even smart people didn't see that coming? The Neumanns were no Anna Delvey who boasted to others that she's a German heiress on the path to inherit a huge fortune. The Neumanns were no Elizabeth Holmes (the subject matter of another miniseries The Dropout) who faked the clinical tests of the bad blood to boost her Theranos, another unicorn. The Neumanns were no fraudsters. They bluffed but they didn't lie (at least not in President Clinton's sense). They masqueraded their loss as "spend to grow" or "community-adjusted EBITA" but they didn't cook the books. False hope not false representations! They, being wolves, played unicorns and that's fine. Something must be wrong here!

"If the financial system has a defect, it is that it reflects and magnifies what we human beings are like," wrote Niall Ferguson in his The Ascent of Money published before the founding of WeWork.

"In the finance game, who would win? The smarter or the crazier?" asked Adam in WeCrashed. Masa Son, once Adam's father figure but now his crusher, took it as a flawed question as he solemnly said, "The winner is the one who has all the money." Whoever won after the fall of WeWork, the thousands of underpaid employees who were once promised stock options but were then being laid off were the bleeding losers.

Unfortunately we don't have all the money but, hopefully, we don't have to play all the money games.

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.

