名人教英文：俄烏戰爭突顯低軌道衛星商機

文章指，Tesla 兼 SpaceX 總裁馬斯克（Elon Musk）經常「漠視」(thumbing his nose at...)「麻煩的」(pesky) 規矩。Thumb your nose at (somebody/something) 是慣用語 (idiom)，把大拇指放在鼻尖上並快速晃動其他手指，以往這動作流行於學生之間，有「對……嗤之以鼻、蔑視」的意思，如 they thumb their noses at the rules and simply ignored them（他們輕視規則，乾脆置之不理）。

馬斯克向烏克蘭捐贈約11,000台低軌道衛星群「星鏈」(Starlink) 終端設備，讓烏軍在戰爭中使用衛星通訊，亦向平民提供「最基本的服務」(the faintest semblance of basic services)。Semblance 意思為「近似」，如the city has returned to some semblance of normality（這座城市似乎回復了平日的樣子）。

星鏈在俄烏戰爭中的重要性證明了低軌道衛星的潛力，如可擴展至一向缺乏基建的發展中國家、鄉郊地方及「旅行者」(roving travellers) 等提供網絡服務。Roving 意思為「漫遊的」、「流浪的」，如 roving exhibitions（巡迴展覽）或 roving reporter（旅居記者）。事實上，SpaceX 已積極拓展相關業務，並在不少國家取得許可，如與巴西政府合作，為偏遠地區的學校提供網絡及用於亞馬遜熱帶雨林的保育工作。SpaceX 亦有個人服務，如「以更高價錢」(albeit at a higher cost) 向RV車主提供網絡。RV是recreational vehicle（露營車）的縮寫；albeit 則是連接詞，是「雖然、儘管」的意思。

作者續指，SpaceX 野心勃勃，但要廣泛應用仍面對不少困難，例如費用高昂。此外，中國國防工業專家最近發表《星鏈計劃發展現狀與對抗思考》研究報告，建議積極發展各類新型反制手段及應對措施；也有專家基於國家安全的考量，主張中國發展反衛星技術，建立可徹底摧毁星鏈計劃衛星的能力。

文末，作者指向烏克蘭提供網絡設備一舉「是馬斯克的又一次勝利」(chalk it up as...)。Chalk (something) up 是片語動詞，是「獲」、「歸因於」的意思，如 chalk up a victory（獲勝）。但馬斯克仍有不少可改進的地方，包括「戒掉幼稚的有關420或身體部位的玩笑」 (lay off the juvenile 420 and anatomical jokes)。「420」是美國的俚語，起源於1970年代有高中學生相約下午4時20分吸食大麻的習慣，現在泛指任何與大麻相關的事物。Lay off 通常指「解僱」，在文中則指「避免、戒掉」，如 lay off smoking and alcohol（戒煙酒）。

馬斯克一向言行出位，有不少瘋狂事迹。這個全球首富在發展商業王國的同時，會如何影響世界，值得關注。

■文︰葉劉淑儀

