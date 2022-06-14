Editorial : Spike of COVID cases Ahead of 1st July

Since the second phase of the relaxation of social distancing measures was implemented in late May, the pandemic in Hong Kong has shown a trend towards a rebound. The daily number of new cases rose from around 200 to 300 to 500 or so in early June. Recently, there have even been more than 800 cases for two consecutive days. Only three weeks into the reopening of bars, six large clusters of infection occurred one after another. Although the number of new cases dropped slightly yesterday (13 June), judging from indicators such as buildings under compulsory testing orders, cases reported by schools and data on sewage being monitored, all the signs show that the pandemic is on the rise. Several variants of the Omicron mutant strain with greater transmissibility also threaten to spread in the community. The Centre for Health Protection has recently recorded 16 cases of BA.2.12.1 infection, a record single-day high. Ten of them were of unknown origin. In addition, there have been suspected cases of BA.5 or BA.4 entering the community. These two virus variants have recently led to a spike of cases in the US. They also present a more serious case of "immune evasion", which means that they can breach the protection of vaccination more easily and can even lead to reinfection. For now, these variants have not been seen to be spreading locally, nor is there evidence that they are more lethal than the previous variants. That said, the situation still needs to be monitored.

The real-time effective reproductive rate of the COVID-19 virus existing locally has recently risen above 2, meaning that each patient can infect two people. This implies that community infections might double in the short term, and the spectre of case numbers returning to four digits can become reality anytime. Of course, Hong Kong has experienced the aftermath of the fifth wave of the pandemic. Millions of citizens have antibodies after contracting the virus. Coupled with the increase in the vaccination rate, even if cases exceed 1,000 again, there will not be too great a problem from the perspective of public health as long as severe cases and deaths can be kept at a low level. The government has announced that for citizens aged 12 or above, the two-dose vaccination rate has reached 90%, while the three-dose vaccination rate has also gotten to 60%. There are still hundreds of thousands of elderly people and children who are not fully vaccinated. At this point, there is no need to worry too much about how stable the barrier against severe cases is, but in the coming weeks, we must continue to pay close attention. Despite all that, the flare-up of the pandemic before 1st July will inevitably bring uncertainties to the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the handover.

While Hong Kong must consider its own interests, it must also consider matters from the overall perspective of the country. The question of which region to open Hong Kong's borders with entails the distribution of social benefits at the local level. Benefiting one side means sacrifice for the other side. In this zero-sum game, the authorities should consider how to help those who need to make the sacrifice with stoicism. At the national level, if Hong Kong chooses to reopen its borders with foreign countries first, it will be difficult for it to have no impact on the mainland's anti-epidemic situation. It will also create more obstacles to the integration of the Greater Bay Area. No matter which region Hong Kong chooses to reopen its borders with, it will have everything to do with China, which is why the Hong Kong government should discuss with the central government the pros and cons of the different options at hand for Hong Kong and China and come up with a set of measures that benefits both regions. On the one hand, it should minimise the negative impacts. On the other hand, it should maximise the mutual benefits as much as possible to create a win-win situation so as to truly fulfil Hong Kong's unique role and value to China.

明報社評2022.6.14：疫情升溫「七一」添變數 先與誰通關須下決定

七一臨近，本港疫情有上升壓力，新增感染短期有可能回升至4位數。

5月下旬次階段放寬社交措施後，本港疫情有反彈之勢，單日新增個案由200至300多宗，升至6月初500多宗，近期更試過連續兩日超過800宗。酒吧重開僅僅3周，先後已有6間出現大規模群組感染。雖然昨天新增個案略為回落，惟觀乎大廈強檢、學校呈報個案以及污水監測等指標，無不顯示疫情處於上升軌道，多款傳播力更強的Omicron病毒變異株，在社區亦有蔓延之勢。衛生防護中心日前錄得16宗BA.2.12.1感染個案，屬單日新高，當中10宗屬源頭不明；另外，又有疑染BA.5或BA.4個案曾進入社區。這兩款病毒變異株近期在美國升幅很快，「免疫逃逸」亦較嚴重，意即更容易突破疫苗保護，甚至導致再次感染。雖然暫時未見它們在本地擴散，亦無證據顯示它們比之前的變異株更致命，惟情况始終需要留意。

本地病毒即時有效繁殖率，最新升破2的水平，意即每名患者可傳染2人，意味社區感染情况，短期有可能倍增，疫情重上4位數，隨時成真。當然，本港經歷了第五波疫情衝擊，數百萬市民染疫後有抗體，加上打針率提高，即使疫情再度破千，重症死亡個案若能維持在低水平，從公共衛生角度就無太大問題。政府公布，12歲或以上市民兩針率已達九成，三針率亦達六成，尚有數十萬長幼未打齊針，防重症屏障有多穩固，目前毋須太過擔心，但未來數周仍須密切留意。不過疫情在七一前升溫，難免為回歸25周年活動帶來變數。

香港必須考慮自身利益，亦要多從國家大局考慮問題。與誰先通關，在本地層面涉及社會利益分配，一方受惠意味另一些人要犧牲，在這場零和遊戲中，當局應考慮怎去幫助需要犧牲忍耐的一方；國家層面而言，倘若香港先與外地通關，對內地防疫形勢很難全無影響，大灣區融合亦必添障礙。香港率先通關對象無論是誰，都跟國家有關，港府應與中央商討，眼前不同選項對香港及國家的利弊，共商一套利港利國做法，一邊設法將不利影響減少，一邊將互利共贏部分盡量擴大，真正發揮香港對國家的獨特作用及價值。

■Glossary 生字 /

lethal : causing or able to cause death

spectre : sth unpleasant that people are afraid might happen in the future

zero-sum game : a situation in which what is gained by one person or group is lost by another person or group

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)