Editorial : The Tangshan Assault and Combating Gangs

The incident happened at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan city. Nine people were having late-night supper, and one of them groped and pestered a female customer. He was met with resistance from the lady and alarmingly, the man assaulted her. The rest of the gang joined in, raining punches and kicks on four women and battering them with liquor bottles and chairs. They continued to trample on and kick the women even after they had gone down. The attacks continued for several minutes in front of many onlookers before the gangsters left the scene with a swagger. The whole nation was outraged after onlooking citizens posted the footage onto the internet.

The incident quickly attracted national attention mainly because people were concerned about the complete lack of guarantee of the safety of women and because there was video evidence. The way the public security bureau handled the matter was highly controversial and added fuel to the flames. In its initial announcement, the Tangshan Public Security Bureau stated that "there was a fracas between a number of people in a barbecue restaurant, and it was suspected that it was because a man had tried to chat up a woman after using alcohol". "A fracas between a number of people" implied that people on both sides of the conflict should be held responsible, and "after using alcohol" was given as the reason why the man assaulted another individual. What provoked public outrage was the use of the expression "chat up", as the police still used the phrase "chat up" that showed an ambiguous stance despite the fact that the person had wantonly assaulted a woman he did not know. The police's statement provoked huge public backlash. The police readily addressed the comments, saying repeatedly that they would make every effort to arrest those involved and would not spare any criminal. All of the nine suspects were then arrested within dozens of hours.

Currently there is no evidence that the suspects in the incident involving an assault come from the same gang, nor can it be proved that the police ever shielded these people or other gangs. However, probably because of a testimony of some whistle-blower or to avoid suspicion, all the arrested suspects were handed over to the Langfang City Public Security Bureau rather than being handled by the authorities in Tangshan City, where the incident happened.

The public security organs will always win applause if they seriously crack down on crimes and restore peace in society and safety in the surroundings for the people. The question is the effectiveness and cost of the measures. Mishandled trials and indiscriminate sentences were common in the harsh approach taken in the past. Cases that have been overturned decades later showed that the approach back then was very crude.

In the Tangshan incident involving an assault, the vicious ways of the gangster forces are horrifying, and the way the public security organs handled the matter also makes people suspect that the culprit was the possibility that the assailants are being shielded. If corruption is not eradicated, no crackdown on gangs or any anti-criminal campaign will be able to prevent gangs from running amok, and the safety of people will not be guaranteed.

明報社評2022.6.13：掃黑除惡勝利翌年 唐山黑幫仍獲包庇

河北唐山市發生黑幫分子在餐廳調戲婦女，遇到反抗即糾集9人圍毆4名婦女事件，手法殘暴，在眾目睽睽下肆無忌憚。案件引起舉國嘩然，紛紛表示憂慮安全無法得到保障，並質疑黑幫目無法紀背後的保護傘。內地4年前發動掃黑除惡全國性運動，去年宣布勝利，而今黑幫橫行再現，需要探討打擊黑幫的新機制。

唐山市9人在燒烤店消夜，其中一人毛手毛腳欺凌一名女顧客，遭對方反抗，竟出手毆打婦女，其餘數人加入，圍毆4名婦女，拳打腳踢，用酒瓶和椅子襲擊，打倒在地上還繼續踩踢，在多人圍觀情况下持續數分鐘後，施施然離開。圍觀市民拍攝的視頻被放上網，舉國震怒。

事件迅速引起全國關注，婦女安全毫無保障，並且有視頻為證，是主要原因，公安局的處理手法十分「惹火」，則是火上澆油。唐山市公安局最初的公布稱，「燒烤店多人起衝突，疑因男子酒後搭訕女子。」多人起衝突的含義是衝突兩方的多人都有責任，涉事男子打人的原因是「酒後」，觸犯眾怒的是使用「搭訕」一詞，因為隨意動手去侵犯陌生女子，警方仍然使用搭訕一詞，態度曖昧。警方的聲明引發群情洶湧，隨後從善如流，連續表示將全力抓捕，絕不放過任何一個違法犯罪人員。並且在幾十個小時內將9名疑犯全部抓獲。

現在沒有證據顯示打人事件嫌犯同屬一個黑幫，也不能證明警方曾經包庇過這些人或者其他黑幫。然而，可能是因為有舉報者提出的證辭，也可能是出於避嫌，被拘捕的嫌犯全部交由廊坊市公安處理，而非案件發生地的唐山市。

公安機關嚴肅打擊罪案，還民眾一個安寧的社會、安全的環境，一定會贏得掌聲。問題是採取的手段有何成效，以及付出的代價多大，嚴打的做法，當年誤判濫判的情况普遍，幾十年後被翻案的案例顯示，當年這種做法十分粗疏。

唐山打人事件，黑惡勢力的兇狠手段，令人毛骨悚然，而公安機關的處理手法，又讓人懷疑保護傘才是罪魁禍首。如果貪污腐敗不根除，嚴打和掃黑除惡運動也無法杜絕黑惡勢力橫行於市，百姓安全也無法得到保障。

■Glossary

生字

swagger : a way of walking or behaving that seems too confident

fracas : a noisy argument or fight, usually involving several people

chat up : to talk in a friendly way to sb you are sexually attracted to, perhaps hoping to start a relationship with them