Idiom Magic : BELIEVE IN (1) 信奉(宗教) ; 相信……的存在

【明報專訊】Grandma has great faith in the stories and myths (神話) she knew in childhood. "But believing in the existence (存在) of the Tooth Fairy (牙仙子) isn't one of them," Emeralda called out to Peasbutton. "It's been a long, long time since she believed in us!" "But she believes in ghosts (鬼), why doesn't she believe in Tooth Fairies?" Peasbutton asked. In this case, believe in means to be absolutely certain of the existence of something.