Australian in HK : A Fast and Easy Way to Learn English!

If they already have a fair grasp of English I encourage them to watch English movies, like a student I once had in Zhaoqing who watched Mulan more than 100 times...as a result of which her spoken English was outstanding!

If people's English is only at the beginning stage, I recommend they use Duolingo (www.duolingo.com). It's free and fast and fun! I've been using it since last year to learn Spanish so I can communicate with Spanish-speaking inmates in my work as a prison chaplain.

Duolingo has more than 500 million learners and is widely used by schools around the world. There's even a free "Duolingo for Schools" programme to help teachers in language teaching!

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

