Mona's Musings : Muscle-building for Old Ladies

"It doesn't look serious," the therapists unanimously said. "We think it is muscle weakness due to ageing, accelerated by general immobility during the pandemic."

The old ladies were ready to put up a fight. "We take care of our families tirelessly, in case you are implying we sit around and play couch potatoes!"

"You've been good mothers and wives," acknowledged the therapists with patience. "But muscle-building requires specific food intake and exercises. It is about giving yourself the necessary attention."

In fact, after the age of 30, an average person loses 1-2% of their muscle masses every year. After 60, the loss accelerates. If one doesn't train their body consciously, this may result in neck and back pain, as well as difficulty in executing daily tasks. The bodies that once could be tasked with impossible ninja stunts require more and more attention. Most of us were not taught how to deal with this, both physically and mentally. We launch ourselves into outright denial when faced with reality.

"We do eat our meals everyday!" the ladies complained.

"Then feed yourself more! Look into proteins and carbs. Your muscles are like your bank accounts. If you keep withdrawing without feeding it, it's a matter of time before you go bankrupt," said the physiotherapist. The stern faces of the stubborn patients usually turn gentle at this point. You'll be surprised how deeply ingrained into capitalism we are. Health talks without reference to our bank accounts just do not sink in with us.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories.

Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

