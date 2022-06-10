Editorial : Carrie Lam's Tenure and the Anti-amendment Movement

With her departure imminent, Lam attended a LegCo Q&A session for the last time. Apart from talking about the pandemic situation and the reopening of borders with the mainland, she also reviewed her work during her tenure. When asked how she would judge her greatest achievements and failures during her five years in office, Lam said that it was meaningless to talk about her own achievements, but admitted that there was room for improvement in her work. She believed that the government's weakest part was that it did not do a good job in explaining its policies, which greatly undermined its governance. In last year's Policy Address, Lam put forward a number of ambitious plans, and the public was quick to speculate that she intended to seek a second term. Yesterday (9 June), Lam said that if there were still people who suspected that she did not decide against seeking a second term long ago, they could just take a look at her work and her words and deeds in the past year to know that she had long planned to bow out of office. Judging from that, there seems to be a big discrepancy between Lam's intentions and the public's perceptions.

It has been nearly 25 years since Hong Kong's handover, and it has faced many challenges including the Asian financial crisis, SARS, the controversy of protests against Article 23 legislation, the Occupy Movement and so forth. However, the challenges faced by Lam during her term can be said to be the most serious. They include the anti-amendment storm and the COVID-19 pandemic that followed. Lam's handling of them provoked a backlash from citizens of different stances, and at one point she was the CE with the lowest popularity in the history of the SAR. Summing up her five years of work, Lam admitted that society had "different views" of her, but she could say to herself that she had "delivered a report card" she was "not ashamed of".

The anti-amendment storm was a turning point in Lam's career as CE and even in Hong Kong's development. After the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, SAR politics underwent a paradigm shift. The rules of the political game in the early stage of the Lam administration are so different from those in the later stage that it is hard to compare them directly. Since the beginning of the 2010s, Hong Kong politics has been radicalised rapidly. The 2016 LegCo elections reflected the rise of Hong Kong independence ideology and radical forces. Lam's strategy in the early stage was to try to deal with mainstream pan-democrats to seek consensus, and she increased the regular expenditures on education in the early days of her term. It was a good start, but the momentum soon dissipated. The executive-legislative relationship was worse than before. With the rapid deterioration of Sino-US relations, the internal and external circumstances of Hong Kong became more and more dangerous, but Lam did inappropriate things at inappropriate times and ignored all parties' opposition to forcibly push forward with the amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance. It triggered an unprecedented crisis and allowed external forces to take advantage. Lam will become forever synonymous with the anti-amendment storm in history. This is a fact that cannot be disguised even if Lam thinks that she had "delivered a report card" she was "not ashamed of".

Lam said yesterday that Hong Kong had gotten back on the right track, i.e., the original aspiration of "One Country, Two Systems" and a new starting point. Yet, it is not easy to undo the impacts of the anti-amendment storm, which have resulted in deep rifts in society. The emigration wave is precisely a concrete reflection of this.

明報社評2022.6.10：林鄭5年驚濤駭浪 反修例風暴創傷深

行政長官林鄭月娥出席立法會答問會，回首5年工作，承認社會對她評價不一，但強調已交出一張無愧於己的成績表。

臨別秋波，林鄭最後一次出席立法會答問會，除了談疫情、論通關，也回顧了任內工作。問及如何評價任內5年最大功過，林鄭表示講自己功績是沒意思，但承認工作有改善空間，認為政府最弱一環是沒有做好政策解說工作，令施政大打折扣。去年《施政報告》，林鄭提出多項宏圖大計，外界紛紛猜測她有意尋求連任，昨天林鄭則稱，如果仍有人懷疑她並非一早決定不參選，只要看看她過去一年的工作及言行，應該已知她早有離開打算。如此說來，林鄭心意與外界的看法，似乎有頗大的鴻溝了。

香港回歸快滿25年，面對過不少考驗，包括亞洲金融風暴、SARS、反廿三條立法爭議，以及佔領運動等，但林鄭任內面對的挑戰，可說是最嚴峻的，先是反修例風暴，後有新冠疫情，林鄭的處理，惹來不同立場市民反彈，一度成為特區史上民望最低的特首。總結5年工作，林鄭承認社會對她「評價不一」，但自問「已交出一張無愧於自己的成績表」。

反修例風暴是林鄭特首生涯以至香港的轉捩點，《港區國安法》實施後，特區政治迎來範式轉移，林鄭政府前期的政治遊戲規則，跟後期很不一樣，難以直接比較。2010年代初開始，香港政治急速激進化，2016年立法會選舉，反映港獨和激進力量冒起，林鄭前期的策略，是嘗試跟主流泛民打交道求共識，上任初期增加教育恒常開支，本是好開始，只是很快便無以為繼，行政立法關係比前朝更糟，隨着中美關係急轉直下，香港內外環境變得愈益凶險，林鄭卻在不適當時機，做不適當事情，無視各方反對強推《逃犯條例》修訂，引爆一場前所未有的危機，讓外部勢力有機可乘。林鄭與反修例風暴，在歷史上將被永遠扣連一起，即使林鄭自問交出無愧於己的成績表，也無法蓋過此事實。

林鄭昨天形容，香港已回到一國兩制初心和正確軌道的新起點。但反修例風暴嚴重撕裂社會的影響，卻不易挽回，移民潮正是具體反映。

discrepancy : a difference between two or more things that should be the same

paradigm shift : a great and important change in the way sth is done or thought about

synonymous : so closely connected with sth that the two things appear to be the same

