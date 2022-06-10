名人教英文：To steal someone's thunder 搶別人的風頭

克蕾絲：我對政治不大關心，一般不會參加政治集會，但實在不後悔參加這一次。

Sadiq: I'm not surprised. It turned out to be quite lively, didn't it.

薩迪克：那可不奇怪。這次集會很有氣氛。

Cressie: And the newcomer, Sally Jeans, really made a big impression.

克蕾絲：政壇新秀莎莉·金斯表現非常出色。

Sadiq: She really did. You could tell by how long the applause lasted after she finished speaking.

薩迪克：不錯。她致辭之後，掌聲久久不絕，可見多麼受歡迎。

Cressie: Yes. And she wasn't the main speaker, that was Jerry Gilmore, but I thought she spoke much better than he did.

克蕾絲：是啊。這次集會的首要講者是傑里·吉爾摩，不是她，但我認為她說得比吉爾摩好得多。

Sadiq: She certainly did. She had much better contact with the audience. They were much more enthusiastic about her.

薩迪克：對。她與觀眾的接觸比吉爾摩好得多，更獲大家好感。

Cressie: Yes, she really ○stole his thunder I thought. I don't think he'll be too pleased about that.

克蕾絲：不錯，她實在搶了吉爾摩的風頭，吉爾摩恐怕會不大高興。

To steal someone's thunder 直譯是「偷某人的雷」。「雷」怎麼能「偷」呢？這有一個典故。一七零九年，英國作家約翰·丹尼斯 (John Dennis) 所作戲劇《阿皮烏斯與弗吉尼亞 (Appius and Virginia)》上演，為求逼真，他還設計了敲擊錫片仿造雷聲的方法。但是，那齣戲並不賣座，不久就得停演，由莎士比亞的《麥克白 (Macbeth)》取代，丹尼斯去看這齣新戲時，赫然發覺他仿造雷聲的方法被盜用，不禁大怒，高聲喊道：「老天，這雷聲是我的。那些惡棍不演我的戲，卻偷我的雷 (That is my thunder, by God; the villains will play my thunder, but not my plays)。」從此，to steal someone's thunder 就有「搶某人風頭」、「盜取某人之長技或發明並搶先利用」、「搶先做別人準備做的事」等意思，例如：The presidential candidate stole all his opponent's thunder by proposing drastic tax cuts (那總統候選人搶先提議大幅減稅，令對手完全無法藉此取勝)。

̷̷作者︰古德明

（專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。）

