Coming Up for Air : A Slow Burn

At around 400 pages, the document eventually became too large and unwieldy, even with its text-only content, and I started another volume of it in May 2021, which I am still using today. That document is clocking in at 209 pages as I write this piece.

I've always liked to write. That's not news. And being a bookseller gave me a reason and a platform to do the kind of writing I liked most: mostly political pieces, ideally centred around a passage from a book I was selling at the bookshop at any given time that had something to do with the many fires — real and metaphorical — smouldering around us. When the protests started in 2019, and the government accelerated its dismantling of civil society in Hong Kong, it was also the kind of writing I felt I had a responsibility to do. The motivation being: if Hongkongers didn't speak up for themselves, no one else was going to do it for them.

This is a responsibility that still weighs on me even though I no longer live in Hong Kong and the risk of writing anything critical about what's going there risks the ire and prosecutorial sweep of the government.

It is also a responsibility that I sense is shifting. The bookshop is gone, at least for now. My family and I have left Hong Kong and are settling into our new home in the United States, a place whose culture is very different from that of our former home but with its own set of deep-seated problems.

I recently came across an old essay I wrote when I applied for admission to the University of Chicago as a transfer student. I had just finished two years at a state university in Stony Brook, New York. I made some good friends there, got good grades, and learned a lot about myself and the world outside of where I grew up. But I wanted more and didn't find it at Stony Brook. Because of that I saw Stony Brook as a place with problems. And I wrote honestly, perhaps too much so, about what I thought those problems were. As I put it:

'The institution I am presently attending has not demonstrated itself to be a credible institution of higher learning, thus I have decided to continue on with my scholarly journey. Almost every aspect of Stony Brook seemed to add to my displeasure with life: the students, the schooling environment, the faculty or lack of faculty, and of course, the food (both mental and physical).'

Needless to say, the University of Chicago didn't want anything to do with me.

In re-reading this essay I thought about those 600 or so pages of posts and the dozens of 'Coming Up For Air' articles I've written for Ming Pao. How much have I grown as a person and as a writer since my days as a disillusioned college student? I think sometimes that a mature and strong individual is someone who can not only identify problems but also propose solutions to them. If that is indeed the case then how well am I doing on that front?

These days I don't do as much writing as I used to. My family and I recently moved into a new house and I spend most of my days putting out fires of another sort: a leaky faucet, rotten floorboards, the occasional gas leak. Some are easily snuffed out with a quick fix. For others, there is no choice but to let them burn slowly under a watchful eye. The former yields satisfaction and reward, the latter, stress and sleepless nights.

But this too is okay. It has to be. Doesn't it? Unlike my college days, I can't just throw up my hands and apply to transfer to a house I think I will like better. This is where we are and this is where we will stay. My job is to make it a better place than it was before. With my hands, my words, and my broken heart.

■by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and

proprietor of Bleak House Books,

an English language bookstore in

San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)