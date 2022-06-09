Editorial : World Bank's Warning About Stagflation

In the middle of last year, Europe and the US began their return to normal amid the pandemic and their economies rebounded sharply; as China also maintained spectacular economic growth. To sum up, global economic growth for the entire year was as high as 5.7%. The World Bank publishes a Global Economic Prospects report every six months. The last report was released in early January this year. Back then, the World Bank predicted that the world could still record an economic growth of 4.1% in 2022, and that the economic outlook of Europe and the US would be good. However, only less than half a year later, the latest World Bank report outlines a completely different picture.

The World Bank has said that the global economy is in danger again. The Russia-Ukraine war has pushed up prices of energy, food, etc., while global inflation is worsening. Furthermore, as the pandemic continues to rage on and mainland China has employed lockdowns to fight the pandemic, problems such as supply chain disruptions have been exacerbated. The World Bank predicts that economic growth for the entire year will only be 2.9%, roughly just half as much as it was last year. As for next year, the estimate is merely 3%, meaning that it will be difficult for the global economy to improve significantly. The World Bank has warned that all countries are facing stagflation, and many countries will inevitably be hit by recession. If we want to avoid a repeat of history, i.e., the years of stagflation caused by the oil crisis in the 1970s, or even a global dip into recession, countries must cooperate to resist the impact of surging oil and food prices and provide help such as debt relief for poor countries.

The global supply chain has yet to recover after so long. Yet over the past two years, Europe and the US have been ceaselessly stimulating demand with fiscal and monetary policies to spur their economies' return to normal. As early as a year ago, some economists with foresight had already warned about stagflation. But European and American politicians and investors generally dismissed these warnings as scaremongering and doomsayers' views. The Federal Reserve even emphasised that the rise in inflation was a "temporary phenomenon". Even as US inflation intensified late last year, Washington and Wall Street's biggest banks remained deeply convinced that the chances of stagflation were slim. The Fed repeatedly missed opportunities to curb inflation, delaying its preparation to raise interest rates until the beginning of this year. What it did not expect was that the Russia-Ukraine war would break out at the end of February and that food and oil prices would rise sharply. Plus, the mainland's strict measures to control the pandemic affected the supply chain. A "perfect storm" of global inflation formed. The Fed and the central banks of many countries have raised interest rates one after another to curb inflation, but so far there has been no significant effect. The importance of the World Bank's latest report is its confirmation that a 1970s-style stagflation crisis is right on the horizon. The alarm has been sounded, but it is doubtful whether it will wake up those who are still pretending to be asleep.

The World Bank's report points out that if inflation in developed countries goes out of control, interest rate hikes are steeper than expected and the pandemic continues, the global economic growth may only be 2.1% and 1.5% this year and next. At present, the economies of Hong Kong and the mainland are heading towards a rebound following the return to normal in the post-pandemic period. Financial Secretary Paul Chan has said recently that the Hong Kong economy is expected to improve in the second half of this year. But the World Bank's report is exactly a reminder that the external circumstances in the second half of the year are absolutely likely to be worse than expected. The authorities must be on the lookout for a string of crises before the end of the year, and investors must watch out for the sudden onslaught of financial storms.

明報社評2022.6.9：世銀拉響滯脹警報 經濟冰山就在前頭

全球通脹惡化，世界銀行大幅調低今年環球經濟預測，形容目前形勢跟1970年代相似，高物價、低增長的滯脹狀態，可能持續數年。

去年中，歐美開始疫下復常，經濟大幅反彈，中國增長亦保持亮麗，總結全年，全球經濟增長高達5.7%。世銀每半年發表一次全球經濟前景報告，上一份報告今年1月初公布，當時世銀預測2022年全球仍可錄得4.1%增長，歐美經濟向好。事隔不過半年，世銀最新報告所勾勒的，卻是截然不同的景象。

世銀表示，全球經濟再有危險，俄烏戰推高能源糧食等價格，全球通脹惡化，加上疫情大流行持續，內地封控抗疫，加深供應鏈阻滯等問題，預測全年經濟增長僅及去年一半左右，只得2.9%，估計明年亦只有3%，意味環球經濟難有顯著改善。世銀警告各國正面對滯脹狀况，很多國家難逃衰退，若不想1970年代石油危機引發持續多年滯脹的歷史重演，甚至陷入全球衰退的局面，各國必須合作抵禦油價糧價飈升的衝擊，並為窮國提供債務寬免等。

全球供應鏈遲遲未復元，歐美過去兩年卻不斷以財政政策及貨幣政策刺激需求，催谷經濟復常。早於一年前，一些有先見之明的經濟學者已發出滯脹警告，歐美政客和投資者卻普遍認為，這不過是聳人聽聞的「末日博士」觀點，聯儲局更強調，通脹升溫是「暫時現象」，即使去年底美國通脹加劇，華府和華爾街大行仍深信滯脹機率微。聯儲局一再錯過遏抑通脹時機，拖至今年初才準備加息，未料2月底俄烏戰爭爆發，糧油價格急升，加上內地從嚴控疫影響供應鏈，全球通脹「完美風暴」形成，聯儲局與多國央行紛紛加息遏止通脹，迄今未見顯著成效。世銀最新報告的重要性，在於它確認1970年代式的滯脹危機就在眼前，警報拉響了，能否喚醒仍在裝睡的人，卻是疑問。

世銀報告指出，如果發達國通脹不受控、加息幅度比預期更大，加上疫情持續，全球增長今明兩年可能只得2.1%及1.5%。當下香港與內地經濟正邁向疫後復常的反彈時期，財政司長陳茂波日前表示，預計今年下半年本港經濟會好轉。然而世銀報告正正提醒，下半年外圍狀况絕對有可能比想像惡劣，當局必須提防年尾危機沓至，投資者亦要小心風暴驟來。

■Glossary 生字 /

foresight : the ability to predict what is likely to happen and to use this to prepare for the future

doomsayer : a person who says that sth very bad is going to happen

onslaught : a strong or violent attack

