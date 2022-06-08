Editorial : Build HK Palace Museum into a Cultural Brand

As the 1st of July is near, the Palace Museum's opening is seen as an important gift to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the handover. Beijing's Palace Museum has lent 914 cultural relics for exhibition in Hong Kong, of which 166 are national treasures. The Palace Museum and the M+ Museum are the two jewels of the West Kowloon Cultural District. The former represents the long-standing history and culture of China, while the latter is a testament to the development of Chinese contemporary art. Each has its own characteristics. But in terms of adding depth to historical culture, the Palace Museum may play an even larger strategic role than M+. Yesterday (7 June), the Palace Museum announced details such as the opening and ticketing arrangements. A standard adult ticket will be priced at $50. If ones visits special exhibitions at the same time, the fee will be $120. Half-price discounts will be available to full-time students, senior citizens, people with disabilities and Comprehensive Social Security Assistance recipients.

In the 14th Five-Year Plan, the central government expressed support for developing Hong Kong into an East-meets-West centre for cultural and artistic exchanges. Full efforts are needed to consolidate the city's status as a hub for the international art market, while the Palace Museum and the M+ are the key facilities for elevating the soft power of Hong Kong's arts and culture. However, what cannot be denied is that some people still have more or less a sense of distance from arts and culture. The authorities can learn from the experience of the Palace Museums on both sides of the Taiwan Strait in opening up the market for their cultural and creative products and arousing the interest of the public, especially that of the young.

9 years ago, a set of paper tapes inscribed with the words "zhen zhi dao le" (meaning "I, the emperor, have got it.") gained immense popularity on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and in Hong Kong, with hundreds of thousands of the product being sold annually. In Beijing, the Palace Museum Cultural and Creative Centre was established in 2008. Over the past decade, it has been actively opening up the market for cultural and creative products, producing a total of over 10,000 kinds of products from key holders and smartphone cases to accessories and so forth. These products generate billions of dollars in revenue every year. But more importantly, they have brought arts and culture closer to ordinary people.

The method of promoting public appreciation of traditional Chinese art can be flexible and adaptable in practice. One option is to draw on the experiences of others and combine them with local characteristics as well as creating a market for the cultural and creative products of the Hong Kong-fashioned Palace Museum.

明報社評2022.6.8：故宮館奠文化品牌 文創產業相輔相成

千呼萬喚，香港故宮文化博物館7月2日正式向公眾開放，雖然不像毗鄰的M+博物館般首年免費開放，但門票定價算是公道，以北京故宮《洛神賦圖》等珍藏的號召力，只要疫情緩和、策展得宜，可望打響頭炮。2010年「電子動態版清明上河圖」展覽，曾在香港掀起熱潮，故宮館開幕，可以令市民平日有更多機會認識國家歷史文化藝術，政府應制訂通盤策略，全力宣傳、推廣故宮館這個文化品牌，與M+一起發揮協同效應，推動香港成為「文化之都」。文化藝術推廣，需要走入群眾，當局可以借鑑海峽兩岸的成功經驗，積極開拓與故宮館相關的特色文創產品市場，挖掘商機之餘，更可鼓勵本地創意產業發展，拉近一般人與傳統文化藝術的距離。

七一將至，故宮館開幕，被視為回歸25周年的重要賀禮，北京故宮博物院借出914件文物在港展出，當中166件屬國寶級文物。故宮館和M+博物館是西九文化區兩顆掌上明珠，前者代表源遠流長的中國歷史文化，後者見證當代中國藝術發展，兩者各有特色，論增添歷史文化厚度，故宮館的戰略角色作用，可能比M+再大一些。故宮館昨天公布開放安排及票價等細節，成人標準票價為50元，若同時參觀特別展覽，收費則為120元，全日制學生、長者、殘疾及綜援人士等可享半價優惠。

中央「十四五」規劃，支持香港成為中外文化藝術交流中心，國際藝術市場樞紐地位需要致力鞏固，故宮館和M+則是提升本港文化藝術軟實力的核心設施，惟無可否認的是，部分人對於文化藝術，多少仍有一種距離感。當局可參考兩岸故宮開拓相關文化創意產品市場的經驗，喚起公眾特別是年輕人的興趣。

9年前，一款「朕知道了」的膠紙，在兩岸三地一度掀起熱潮，年銷量數以十萬計。在北京，故宮文化創意中心2008年成立，過去10年間也積極開拓文創商品市場，累計產品過萬種，由匙扣、手機殼到首飾等，一年收益數以十億元計，更重要是它拉近了一般人與文化藝術的距離。

推動公眾對中國傳統藝術的欣賞，具體手法可以靈活多變。借鑑他人經驗，結合本地特色，開拓有港味的故宮文創產品市場，可以是一條進路。

■Glossary

生字

game plan : a plan for success in the future, especially in sport, politics or business

tap into sth : to make use of a source of energy, knowledge, etc. that already exists

testament (to sth) : a thing that shows that sth else exists or is true