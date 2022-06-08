Study Abroad : A Fond Adieu

Having just finished my second year studying Computer Science and Economics at university, I can say that I am glad I made the switch. I don't think I could have ever imagined taking this path four years ago. As I embark on a new chapter of my life, I would like to encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and, when the moment calls for it, take a leap of faith. You never know what you're missing out on if you never try. I hope I have imparted something useful in this column, and I thank you very much for reading it. I wish you all all the best with your personal journeys, however complicated they may be.

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a Sophomore at Cornell University majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Before university, she went to a boarding school in the UK for six years. She is passionate about sustainability, current affairs, data science and languages. If she is not working, you will probably find her discovering new places with her friends or making espresso.

