Study Abroad : A Fond Adieu

【明報專訊】For the past four years (wow, time really does fly!), every few weeks I would condense my recent thoughts, feelings, and experiences of studying abroad into a short article to share with my readers (yes, you). Today will be the last time that I do that. I am not sure how I haven't gotten fired yet, maybe the editors are just too nice, but much has changed in the last four years. When I started this column, I had just finished my GCSEs in the UK, and I was convinced that I was going to study languages at university, maybe Ancient Greek and Latin. In retrospect, I was too naïve. In a way, I was a spoiled teenager who took carpe diem ("seize the day") to heart a little too much, and almost refused to face the harshness of the future, to think about my true passion or a career. When it came to choosing which subject to apply for at university, I had a bit of an identity crisis. Although I enjoyed the process of learning languages and immersing myself in different cultures, I didn't feel particularly excited by the prospect of analysing literature, and I didn't know what I would do with my degree. I felt incredibly lost and changed my A-levels multiple times. In the end, I decided to go to the US where I can explore different subjects and combine them, not to mention the opportunities and compensation are generally better.
Having just finished my second year studying Computer Science and Economics at university, I can say that I am glad I made the switch. I don't think I could have ever imagined taking this path four years ago. As I embark on a new chapter of my life, I would like to encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and, when the moment calls for it, take a leap of faith. You never know what you're missing out on if you never try. I hope I have imparted something useful in this column, and I thank you very much for reading it. I wish you all all the best with your personal journeys, however complicated they may be.
■Writer's Profile
Alice is a Sophomore at Cornell University majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Before university, she went to a boarding school in the UK for six years. She is passionate about sustainability, current affairs, data science and languages. If she is not working, you will probably find her discovering new places with her friends or making espresso.
