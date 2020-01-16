Word Puzzle ANSWERS

1. cheeks

6. ocean

7. rare

8. juice

10. up

13. ex

14. salon

16. calm

17. steep

19. market

Down:

1. circus

2. earn

3. KO (knock out)

4. scout

5. Dance

9. exempt

11. pasty

12. totem

15. mask

18. PA (personal assistant)

