Word Puzzle

1. Parts of a human face on either side of the nose (6)

6. A huge area of water that has no obvious boundaries (5)

7. Not often seen or easily found; could be valuable (4)

8. A natural liquid that can be squeezed from different sorts of fruit (5)

10. To search for information in a written source: to look it _____ (2)

13. Prefix of a word meaning make longer: to _____tend a ladder (2)

14. A business that specialises in helping people get to look good: a beauty _____ (5)

16. Unexcited; not at all worried or frightened or even greatly pleased (4)

17. An adjective for stairs that have little foot room and large risers (5)

19. An area where people can gather to buy and sell things (6)

Clues Down

1. Name of a famous road junction in London: Piccadilly _____ (6)

2. The money that people make at work is what they _____ (4)

3. Abbreviation for something that brings a boxing contest to a stop (2)

4. To go about looking for something: to _____ around for it (5)

5. End-of-academic-year party in which this event is put on: the College _____ (5)

9. Not included perhaps for health or some other reason (6)

11. A dough envelope containing cooked meat and vegetables (5)

12. A carved wooden pole found in some Native American villages showing spirit guides (5)

15. A face covering used to prevent the transmission of viruses from one person to another (4)

18 Abbreviation: the secretary whose special job is to help the manager (2)

■by David Foulds

