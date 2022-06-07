Editorial：Radical Action Needed for More Housing

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended a meeting with the Legislative Council Panel on Financial Affairs yesterday (6 June). He was challenged by lawmakers on Hong Kong's economic situation and prospects, touching on topics such as economic recovery amid the pandemic, financial security, the impact of the emigration wave on taxation and the trajectory of the property market. Chan mentioned that over the next three to four years, the total supply of private properties would rise to a new high of 99,000 units, and the average annual number of completed private properties would exceed 19,000 units, an average increase of 14% over the past five years. As for public housing, according to the latest announcement by the Housing Authority, the actual amount of public housing construction in 2021/22 has reached 25,800 units, more than double that of the previous year and the highest in the past three years.

Hong Kong's property prices remain high, while the waiting time for public housing is getting longer and longer, with an average of 6.1 years. If one merely looks at the housing construction figures provided by the authorities, it seems that for the housing problem in Hong Kong, a turnaround is finally around the corner. But this is not the reality. As a Housing Authority member has pointed out, the number of completed public housing units soared in the past year mainly due to the pandemic, which had disrupted the progress of housing construction. Many units were all completed last year, the real cause for the sudden surge in the number. The figure is expected to go "back to square one" this year. It is believed that the supply might become slightly more ample only in 2027/28. As for private housing, it is likely that the short-term rebound in supply is also unsustainable.

The research report on the land and housing policy recently published by Our Hong Kong Foundation mentions a looming shortfall in Hong Kong's housing supply. There are many uncertainties regarding whether the actual number of public housing units built over the next ten years can meet the target, while the middle- to long-term supply of private housing is also not promising. According to the report, the rebound in the supply of private housing on disposed sites to 18,600 units last year was only a false rebound, which was largely due to the fact that many new flats were reduced in size. If this factor is excluded, the supply of private housing on disposed sites was only 14,000 units.

Since John Lee was elected, he has been busy assembling his governance team. Much public attention is on which officials will fill the many important positions related to land and housing. Given the recent rumours in society about possible candidates, most of them will be familiar faces from the current administration. Giving the task of finding land to build housing to these familiar faces again will undoubtedly save the time needed by new people to adapt to their positions. However, in the eyes of the public, the arrangement will definitely give the impression of "old wine in a new bottle". All these years, there has been much talk and little action from the government in dealing with the land and housing issue. Citizens hope that the new government can think out of the box and come up with radical action rather than following the policies of past administrations. If the people in charge are largely from the same pool of people again, the public will inevitably be concerned about whether the government can start a new chapter in finding land to build housing.

明報社評2022.6.7：覓地建屋憂舊酒新瓶 新政府務須大破大立

政府換屆在即，解決土地房屋問題是重中之重，若只看當局近日提及的公私營房屋供應數字，前景似乎相當亮麗，然而智庫分析卻警告，無論公營房屋還是私人樓宇供應，未來都面臨斷層。

財政司長陳茂波昨天出席立法會財經事務委員會會議，就本港經濟狀况及前景，接受議員質詢，由疫下經濟復蘇、金融安全、移民潮對稅收影響，以至樓市走勢等課題，皆有觸及。陳茂波提到，未來3至4年，私樓總供應將增至9.9萬伙的新高，年均私樓落成量將超過1.9萬伙，較過去5年平均增加14%。公營房屋方面，根據房委會最新公布，公營房屋實質建屋量於2021/22年度達到2.58萬個單位，比對上一年度多超過一倍，亦是近3年最高。

香港樓價高企，公屋輪候時間則是愈來愈長，平均需時長達6.1年。單看當局的建屋數字，本港房屋問題似乎終於迎來轉機，現實卻是另一回事。有房委會成員指出，公屋落成量過去一年大增，主因是疫情打亂了建屋進度，很多單位集中於去年落成，才令數字突然飈升，預料本年度將「打回原形」，相信要到2027/28年度，供應始有希望變得稍為「充裕」。私樓方面，短期供應出現反彈，只怕亦屬「虛火」。

團結香港基金新近發表的土地房屋政策研究報告，提到本港房屋供應面臨斷層，公屋未來10年實際建屋量可否達標充滿未知數，私樓中長期供應亦不樂觀。報告認為，私人住宅熟地供應上年度回升至1.86萬伙，只屬假反彈，皆因當中有不少屬於「縮則」增加的單位，撇除相關因素後，熟地供應實際僅為1.4萬伙。

李家超當選後忙於組班，多個涉及土地房屋的要職，將由哪些官員出任，備受外界關注，觀乎近日坊間流傳的可能人選，多為來自現屆政府的舊面孔。再用舊人覓地建屋，無疑可以省下新人「埋位」適應的時間，然而看在市民眼裏，必有舊酒新瓶之感。這些年政府處理土地房屋問題，講多做少。市民期望新政府能夠跳出既有條條框框、大破大立，而非蕭規曹隨，如果主事者大致又是同一班底，外界難免關注，政府覓地建屋，能否出現新氣象。

■Glossary 生字 /

outlook : the probable future for sb/sth; what is likely to happen

rosy : likely to be good or successful

shortfall : if there is a shortfall in sth, there is less of it than you need or expect

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects,

as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)