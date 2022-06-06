Editorial：Oversight Loopholes Concerning Mainland Textbooks

The textbook that was found to be problematic is an elementary school mathematics textbook published by the People's Education Press. The illustrations were said to have several problems, including the uglily depicted schoolchildren, some of them even resembling children with Down Syndrome. Many illustrations show schoolchildren wearing clothes bearing the stars and stripes of the US national flag. A schoolgirl is shown exposing the underneath of her short skirt while skipping rope. Many images involving schoolboys are sexually suggestive. One schoolboy is shown grabbing a female classmate from behind with his hands on her chest during a game. A father's hand is placed on the daughter's buttocks. The five-starred Chinese national flag is also hung upside down among other issues.

Some accusations levelled at the illustrations of the aforementioned textbook, such as those concerning the beauty or ugliness of schoolchildren, are aesthetic issues. As for whether they resemble people with Down Syndrome, it could be a matter of opinion. Illustrations showing a schoolgirl exposing her underwear might have been an unintentional mistake. However, accusations that some illustrations are sexually suggestive are very clearly substantiated. As for the images of a schoolboy hugging a schoolgirl by the chest and a father placing his hand on his daughter's sensitive parts, these are inexcusable mistakes. These issues should be approached extremely carefully so that no unhealthy or undesirable messages will be conveyed — there is no margin for error. As for the correct depiction of the national flag, it is inconceivable that in such a politically sensitive country, the designers, illustrators, editors and reviewers of the textbook —as well as teachers who have used the textbook for 10 years — have all not realised the issue.

Education is extremely important for the cultivation of talent, and textbooks are an important part of education. China has a comprehensive set of policies and regulations for the content selection, compilation, review and oversight of textbooks. The "National Catalogue of Teaching Materials for Primary and Secondary Schools" promulgated by the Ministry of Education is a guide for publishers to compile teaching materials, while the "Administrative Measures for the Selection of Teaching Materials for Primary and Secondary Schools" is a regulation for the selection of teaching materials by the education departments, requiring the competent authority to set up a "Teaching Material Selection Committee" that includes officials from the education bureau, curriculum experts, principals of primary and secondary schools, and outstanding teachers as its members, and frontline teachers must make up half or more than half of it. After discussion and voting, the question of which teaching materials to use is decided with the approval of more than two-thirds of the members. The selected teaching materials must be reported to a provincial education department. After they are publicly displayed and have received no objections, they are filed with the Ministry of Education of the central government.

"It takes ten years to cultivate trees, but a hundred years to cultivate people," as the saying goes. Teaching materials have a long-term effect on children's physical and mental growth, and those with undesirable underlying messages can imperceptibly poison young people's minds and have an even more far-reaching impact. The illustrations that have been found to be problematic are in an elementary school mathematics textbook. It remains to be investigated whether it is just the tip of the iceberg. It is believed that the Ministry of Education will take the matter seriously. Yet, what is not being tackled is the failure of the entire review and oversight mechanism to perform the functions it is tasked with. It is impossible for the Ministry of Education's current "sweeping investigation" to prevent similar situations from repeating themselves in the future, and this is the truly unacceptable part.

明報社評2022.6.6：教科書事件現監管漏洞 教育部調查下級缺問責

內地網上廣泛流傳小學教科書插圖內容出現爭議，討論焦點初而在審美角度，後延伸至意識形態問題，以至文化侵略等，不一而足。

被揭發出現問題的教科書是人民教育出版社出版的小學數學教科書，當中插圖被指存在幾個問題，包括學童人物面目醜陋，有些還跟蒙古症兒童相似；多處出現學童的衣著帶有美國國旗的星條圖案；女學童在跳繩時短裙「走光」；男學童在多處有性暗示畫面；有男學童在遊戲中雙手抱住女學童胸部；有父親的手放在女兒臀部下；以及國旗五星倒掛，等等。

上述教科書的插圖，有些指控諸如學童的美醜，是審美問題，以至跟蒙古症面貌相似，可能是言人人殊；女童走光，可能是無心之失；但有關性暗示的指控，則是十分明顯的，至於男童抱住女童胸部以及父親的手擺放在女兒敏感部位，這是不容有失的，應該極為小心，防止傳遞不健康和不良意識，有關國旗的正確圖式，很難想像在政治敏感的國家，竟然會有設計者、畫工、編輯、審核，以及10年來使用該教材的教師，都沒有察覺。

教育對於培養人才極為重要，教科書是教育的重要組成部分，國家對於教科書的選材、編訂、審核及監督，有一套完整的政策與規定。教育部頒布的《全國中小學教材目錄》是出版社編製教材的指引，而《中小學教材選用管理辦法》，則是教育部門選用教材的規定，要求主管單位成立「教材選用委員會」，成員包括教育局官員、課程專家、中小學校長和優秀教師，其中一線教師必須佔一半或以上。經過研議後投票，三分之二成員以上同意方決定選用何種教材，選定的教材要上報省級教育廳，經過公示無反對意見後，報中央教育部備案。

十年樹木百年樹人，教材對孩童身心成長影響長遠，不良意識教材耳濡目染荼毒青少年，影響更加深遠。現時被發現的是小學數學科的插畫，是否只是冰山一角，尚待調查，相信教育部對此會認真對待，但沒有被處理的是整個審批和監督機制沒有發揮應有的功能，教育部現時的「徹查」，不可能杜絕今後類似情况不會重複，這才是不能接受的部分。

■Glossary 生字

resemble : to look like or be similar to another person or thing

underlying : important in a situation but not always easily noticed or stated clearly

imperceptibly : in a very small way that cannot be seen or felt