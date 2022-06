【明報專訊】"There are some things that you can laugh off, and there are some things that you can't," Eddie said. "You can laugh off a little rain and a slight setback (挫折) in plans, but missing Noah's boat is different. Look, it's sailing (啓航) without us!" "Furthermore," Eunice added, "this rain has continued for more than a month! It's hard to laugh that off!" To laugh off is to treat some serious event (嚴重事件) lightly, as though it was really of no importance.