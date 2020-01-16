Half the World Away : Yet another mass shooting

I also felt an overwhelming sense of bewilderment. I struggle to understand why some American people would subscribe to all the preposterous propositions peddled by perfidious gun lobbies such as the National Rifle Association. Arming teachers as the solution means that teachers will have to be perpetually looking for signs of an AR-15 gunman rather than attending to their students. More good guys with a gun? The Las Vegas shootings in 2017 were perpetrated by a gunman firing more than 1,000 bullets from the 32nd floor. I can't imagine how anyone with a gun down on the street could have stopped the massacre when they did not even know from where the bullets were raining down.

No doubt it is impossible to talk about the issue of guns without mentioning the Second Amendment, which was part of the Bill of Rights that was ratified in 1791, two years after US constitution came into force. Back then the US comprised more or less the Thirteen Colonies. The Second Amendment contains only one sentence: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed". But the second amendment was originally a response to the British colonial government's attempts to disarm the colonial settlements in the aftermath of the Boston Massacre. King George III sought to prohibit the supply of arms to the colonies, and General Thomas Gage's troops, who first seized gunpowder from powder houses, went on to confiscate all arms from Boston's civilians. Arms were therefore seen by the Founding Fathers as the means to rise against tyranny. Such a historical context of the necessity to bear arms is no longer relevant today (I think), and clearly the founding fathers, who lived at a time when it took around a minute to reload those single-shot weapons, did not need to concern themselves about the likelihood of mass shootings perpetrated with semi-automatic assault rifles.

Perhaps I have to admit what I felt deep down was self-congratulation — that I live in a Western democracy that does not treat guns as sacrosanct. In the UK, high-calibre pistols were banned after a mass shooting in Scotland 1996. Other nations, such as Australia and New Zealand, have responded to mass shootings with tighter gun laws rather than "good guys with a gun" nonsense. Just last week, in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proposed a "national freeze" on handgun sales. Ironically, when America is unable to act, its tragedies are making other parts of the world safer from gun violence.

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com