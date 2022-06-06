Mona's Musings : Art Month Special

For an alternative spooky experience, check out Perfect Sense, an automated exhibition at Current Plans in Sham Shui Po. The show features a set of sensor-driven works that operate on their own. There are no staff present for the entire show period. Rather, visitors are left to interact with the unpredictable behaviours of machines. If this sounds familiar, take a moment to consider how much automated technology has become part of everyday life. The show is currently extended to 10 June.

Lastly, don't be tricked by its name: Le French May extends well into June. Among the variety of shows that the festival offers, Make Music Hong Kong! returns for its fifth edition on Father's Day. The free music event at the West Kowloon District makes a fun entrée before dinner!

My other personal pick is Théâtre sans animaux (Theatre without Animals) directed by one of the most promising local directors Chan Chu-hei. Written by renowned French author Jean-Michel Ribes, the play features eight independent sketches of the ordinary but absurd everyday lives of the common French people. Since it premiered in France in 2001, the play has been widely acclaimed. In theatres from 17-19 June.

Enjoy art while it lasts.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

(Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)