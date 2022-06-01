Editorial : Bars Should Not Shift Anti-epidemic Responsibility

The government proposed a road map to resuming normality in late March and suggested loosening social distancing measures in three phases. According to the road map, the third-phase easing of measures is expected to be implemented in late June. Restrictions on business hours and the number of people allowed inside will be fully lifted for all types of premises. Theoretically, only regulations such as the Vaccine Pass, the LeaveHomeSafe app and the mask mandate will be retained. However, the Chief Executive said yesterday (31 May) that in view of the recent emergence of cluster infections in bars, the third-phase easing of measures may not be implemented in late June.

Outbreaks were reported only a few days after bars reopened for business on 19 May. Large-scale cluster infections have been reported in two bars in Central, amounting to about 60 cases so far. One of the infected people is a secondary school basketball coach. It is now known that several students at that secondary school have been infected and the school has had to suspend in-person classes entirely and shift to online teaching. The Centre for Health Protection said that so far no connection between the outbreaks at the two bars has been established. But information shows that on the night of the outbreak, the bars were each visited by around 700 customers at the same period. As COVID-19 can be easily transmitted in a bar environment, the situation must be watched closely. The authorities have issued a mandatory testing notice to more than 1,000 people. Though the deadline has expired, there are still over 100 visitors of each bar who have not been tested. The possibility that some of them have already spread the virus cannot be ruled out, which would pose a threat to people who are not fully vaccinated.

According to the current anti-epidemic rules, bars can only operate at 75% of the permitted seating capacity. Live performances and dancing are also prohibited. But there is evidence that on the night of the outbreak, nearly everyone took off their masks at the two bars in question. One of the bars even invited a disc jockey to "DJ" on stage while many people danced on the spot. Some customers also walked around without wearing masks and had close contact with other people. Furthermore, one of the bars concerned had a maximum capacity of about 300 people. That, if compared with the figure observed by the Centre for Health Protection, i.e. an admission of 700 people, it will be hard to guarantee that there were no rule violations.

If the pace of the relaxation of social distancing measures in the next phase is unfortunately affected, the ones who are really responsible should be the law offenders who have ignored the anti-epidemic rules. The government must step up the inspection of bars, restaurants and other premises to ensure that the operators are abiding by the anti-epidemic rules conscientiously.

明報社評2022.6.1：小撮人不合作礙復常 酒吧防疫有責莫推搪

疫下酒吧重開未及兩周，先後出現兩個大型感染群組，迄今累計約60人感染，政府表示目前毋須收緊社交措施，但原定6月下旬推出的第三階段放寬，未必可以如期落實。本港每日新增感染個案、重症留醫等數字，暫時未見顯著反彈，現階段無必要在復常路上「開倒車」，重新收緊防疫限制，可是近期接連有食肆及酒吧將防疫要求拋諸腦後，亂象必須從嚴處理。本港尚有數十萬人未打夠兩針，3針率亦未足六成，現時存在的防重症屏障，並非全無死角，唯有人人合作，社會才能安心復常。

3月下旬，政府提出復常路線圖，分3階段放寬社交措施。根據路線圖，第三階段放寬料於6月下旬落實，各類處所的營業時間及入場入座人數限制將全面放寬，原則上只保留疫苗通、安心出行、口罩令等規定。然而行政長官昨天表示，因應近日出現酒吧感染群組，未必會在6月下旬落實第三階段放寬。

酒吧5月19日起復業，不出數天即爆出疫情。中環兩間酒吧分別出現大型群組感染，至今累計約有60宗感染個案，其中一名感染者是中學籃球教練，目前已知該所中學有多名學生感染，全校要暫停面授，改上網課。衛生防護中心表示，暫時未能確定兩間酒吧爆疫有關連，惟資料顯示，事發當晚兩間酒吧同時段各有約700人次到訪，鑑於酒吧環境容易傳播新冠病毒，情况需要密切留意。當局向上千人發出強檢通知，限期屆滿後，兩間酒吧仍各有過百人未做檢測，不排除部分人已將病毒傳開，對未打夠針的市民構成威脅。

按現行防疫規定，酒吧最多只可容納處所容許人數的75%，並且禁止現場表演及跳舞，可是有證據顯示，兩間爆疫酒吧事發當晚幾乎人人脫下口罩，其中一間酒吧更邀來DJ上台「打碟」，不少人在場跳舞，亦有客人不戴口罩到處走，與他人有密切接觸。另外，一間涉事酒吧容納上限約為300人，比照衛生防護中心掌握的700人次入場，難保沒有違規。

倘若下階段社交措施放寬步伐不幸受影響，真正要負責任的，應該是那些無視防疫的違例者。政府必須加強巡查酒吧、食肆等處所，確保經營者有切實遵守防疫規定。

■Glossary

生字

retrograde : (of an action) making a situation worse or returning to how sth was in the past

impregnable : an impregnable building is so strongly built that it cannot be entered by force

conscientiously : in a careful and correct way