名人教英文：芬蘭瑞典加入北約荊棘滿途

加入北約的過程並不簡單——須先徵得30個北約成員國「一致同意」(unanimous consent)，並要得到歐洲議會以及美國參議院投票「正式批准」(ratified)。有成員國「意識到」當中「蘊含許多機遇」可加以利用 (smell a bit of opportunity in the game)，文中smell 並非「嗅到」的意思，而是解作「意識到」，如 smell trouble a mile off（很早之前就意識到危機）。現任或即將加入的成員國必須「提供一些幫助」(do them a few solids)，否則難以爭取全數支持。To do (somebody) a solid 是慣用語 (idiom)，意思為「做出對（某人）有幫助、有益的行為」，多用於非正式英語。

文章續指，土耳其及克羅地亞均反對芬蘭及瑞典加入北約。土耳其認為芬蘭和瑞典在對抗「庫爾德分離分子」(Kurdish separatist groups) 方面不夠強硬，加上，因土耳其2019年在敘利亞的軍事行動，兩國皆對土耳其實施「武器禁運」 (slapped an arms embargo)。Slap (something) on/onto (something/somebody) 是片語動詞(phrasal verb)，指「強行實施、執行」，如 slap higher taxes on liquor（對酒類徵收更高稅率）。

至於克羅地亞，本來已表示將全力支持芬蘭和瑞典加入北約，但「突然改變立場，使人驚訝」(threw a curveball)。Throw (somebody) a curveball 是慣用語 (idiom)，意思為「給（某人）出難題」、「使（某人）驚訝」，如 life will throw you a curveball from time to time（生活會時不時給你出個難題）。Curveball 本是「曲球」的意思，是棒球中的一種變化球；亦可指「突如其來的問題」、「突發事情」。

作者指，有成員國反對並不代表芬蘭及瑞典的申請已「注定失敗」(dead in the water)。Dead in the water 是慣用語 (idiom)，指「一蹶不振」，如 the economy is dead in the water（經濟一池死水）。土耳其等國的反對表現可說是「機會主義」(opportunism)，甚至是在「冷酷無情的」(callous) 國際關係中的「現實主義」(realism) ── 北約的主要成員國愈希望芬蘭及瑞典迅速加入北約，其他成員國就愈會以同意為條件，以交易談判策略為國家謀取利益。

文末，作者寄語未來北約擴張必然遭遇許多難題。追求國家利益是平常事，這些欲望如何以北約為媒介表現得淋漓盡致，值得關注。

文︰葉劉淑儀

網址：www.savantas.org 或

www.reginaip.hk

電郵：iplau@reginaip.hk

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)