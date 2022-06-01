Common Nonsense：It's Not the Plane...

Echoing the spell, we may continue, ''It's not Top Gun. It's Tom Cruise.'' Or ''It's not nostalgia. It's legacy!'' Or ''It's not box office security. It's how our lives have fared in the last 36 years!'' Yes, 36 damn years have lapsed between the original and the new instalment. In between the Oval Office of the White House has boldly seen the departures and arrivals of incumbents ranging from Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump to Joe Biden while the West has correspondingly witnessed the rise and fall of political ideologies moving from neoliberalism to bare-knuckle populism. But Top Gun after all these years is still starring the eternal Tom Cruise! Our hats off!

Cruise is the ever shining icon on big screen and the roles he has played varyingly stand for the ultimate heroism and male decency even though not always being straitjacketed by mainstream morality. Maverick is his fitting call sign indeed. He's the damaged patriot born on the Fourth of July. He's one of the very few good men left in upholding the justice in the navy court martial. He's the very grinning sweetheart Jerry Maguire taking his clients under his wings as endeared brothers. He's the steadfast lover with a disfigured face relentlessly looking up the Vanilla Sky. He's that unstoppable John Reacher who only cares about what is right. He's the valiant Ethan Hunt who unfailingly leads the many impossible missions for the preservation of American national security. He's even one of the last samurai defending the dying Bushido during the Meiji Restoration. He's never been a bad guy, though he's been a vampire being interviewed in Interview with the Vampire. The only role closest to a villain he's ever played, I suspect, shall be Les Grossman, the volcanic-tempered studio boss in the parody comedy Tropic Thunder. There Cruise dances erotically and self-contentedly with his bald head and a protruding stomach. He's just awesome.

If we put together all the roles Cruise has played, the collage may expectedly represent a magnified version of Top Gun's Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell who's patriotic, caring, tender, daring and righteously despising brute authority! The opening scene of Top Gun: Maverick crisply gives us the snapshot of what our Maverick is (still) like. He, in defiance of his superior's (an admiral played by a restrained Ed Harris) order, flies the prototype scramjet to reach the hypersonic range of Mach 10 so as to save the test programme. Failing which the scramjet would be grounded and the programme budget would be diverted to fuel the ever expending drone programmes. Pilots are endangered species like the dinosaurs in the pre-Jurassic-Park era. They're not part of the future, says the Admiral. Maverick rebukes, ''May be so but not today!''

Today we still justifiably celebrate individualism for the good cause of the common good. Individualism nevertheless exerts good team spirit as long as there is a common goal well-shared and treasured by the spirited team. If Top Gun in 1986 showed the coming of age of the film star Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 ushers in the veteran and well-weathered Cruise who grows along with his audience.

I don't remember why I as a boy didn't see Top Gun in the summer of 1986 (I only made it up more than a decade later in Prince Charles Theatre in London while skipping my seminar), though I remember a few months later I saw his The Colour of Money which also starred Paul Newman who would go on to win his first Oscar for his part as a veteran pool hustler. There Newman, like Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, is reprising a role he played decades ago in Hustler (1959). He would hone the skill of the young and talented Cruise in pool playing but would also refashion himself in a way that he would kiss goodbye to his old self — a transformation only made possible not by himself but by seeing the younger generation as his seasoned reflection. Ironically our Mavericks (either Newman in 1986 or Cruise in 2022) are comfortable in the company of the kiddos, not literally a lone soul hitting the road.

The funny thing is that I first came to the term ''獨行俠'' in the 70s when the telly box showed the spaghetti western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (《獨行俠決鬥地獄門》). Clint Eastwood is our good guy Blondie who, I imagined, should be working alone. But for tactical sake, he works with Tuco, probably ''the Ugly'' referred to in the title. The Good allies himself with the Ugly to take out the Bad. Not a bad thing I guess.

Our Chinese translations, when doing film titles, are always playful but gamely. The title Maverick (1994), a film featuring Mel Gibson as a conman and a shrewd card player, is crowned as《賭俠馬華力》with its faint tribute to the local gambling genre flourishing in our 90s. Alarmingly Top Gun is《壯志凌雲》, never《衝上雲霄》which instead serves well Richard Gere's An Officer and a Gentleman (1982). Yes, Gere is also a navy aviator, graduating before Cruise.

Overloaded with all these trivia is my problem indeed. I couldn't even let go of the fact that I saw the perfect local copycat of Top Gun in 1989: Proud and Confident (《傲氣雄鷹》). Nicely call me old!

