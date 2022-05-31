Editorial：John Lee Receives CE Appointment Letter

John Lee was elected CE in early May. Earlier, the State Council held a plenary meeting and officially appointed him as the sixth CE. On this trip to Beijing, Lee accepted the State Council's letter of appointment. The remaining procedure to be completed will be Lee's official swearing-in on 1 July. In addition to accepting the appointment letter, on this trip, Lee was also received by the leaders of the national government for the first time as the CE-elect. It is expected that part of the discussion was about the candidates for the next government team. Outsiders believe that the new governance team will be confirmed after Lee returns to Hong Kong. After the government restructuring plan is passed by the Legislative Council in June, the specific names can be announced.

Under ''One Country, Two Systems'', the CE is accountable to both the central government and Hong Kong. The appointment process by the central government reflects the part where the CE answers to the central government under the ''dual responsibility system''. In the public speeches made by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang yesterday (30 May), they not only expressed their trust and support for John Lee, but also reiterated the central government's principles regarding Hong Kong and its expectations and requirements for the next SAR administration.

''One Country, Two Systems'' is a dialectical arrangement. For so long some people have been focusing on the contradictions. However, with the drastic changes in the political environment inside and outside Hong Kong, if we want to move forward and seek opportunities, society as a whole must rethink the relationship between Hong Kong and the central government and how to seek the maximum mutual benefit. As Hong Kong has entered a new political era, the central government has repeatedly emphasised that the stable and sustainable development of ''One Country, Two Systems'' requires the implementation of the central government's overall governance power and its organic integration with the protection of the SAR's high degree of autonomy. The new government has a role to play in shaping this organic integration — if handled well, the two aspects can then complement each other, avoiding overemphasis on one aspect.

The central government expects the SAR government to take advantage of the conducive situation and strive to improve governance efficiency, develop the economy and improve people's livelihood. This is obviously in line with the aspirations of the Hong Kong people. The SAR government's responsibility is to turn the expectations and demands of the central government and the citizens into reality.

Three factors— internal friction due to political struggles, bureaucratic rigidity and interference by vested interests — have long plagued the governance of the SAR. Now that Hong Kong's political ecology has changed, the executive and the legislature are no longer at daggers drawn, and the executive's leadership has been strengthened. John Lee has emphasised that governance efficiency should be improved, and that the government should be ''results-oriented''. If work to enhance people's livelihood is still done inadequately, the SAR government will be to blame. Both the central government and Hong Kong citizens expect that those who govern Hong Kong will have the courage to break down the confines of all kinds of interest groups that hinder the improvement of people's livelihood. The new administration must bring about a refreshing change in this regard. If the SAR government remains timid in executing things and continues to talk emptily about long-term visions; its policies nothing new in essence and slanted in vested interests' favour all the time, not only will it let down the central government, but the public will also not approve of it.

明報社評 2022.5.31：中央港人有共同期望 改善民生要見新氣象

候任特首李家超赴京，接受行政長官委任狀，國家主席習近平與總理李克強，分別表達了對新一屆特區政府的期望。

李家超5月初當選行政長官，國務院早前舉行全體會議，正式任命他為第6任特首，這次李家超赴京接受國務院委任狀，餘下有待完成的程序，就是7月1日正式宣誓就任。李家超此行除了接受任命狀，亦是首度以候任特首身分，獲國家領導人接見，下屆政府班子人選，料屬討論內容之一，外界相信李家超返港後，新班子便會敲定，立法會6月通過政府架構重組方案後，具體人選即可公布。

一國兩制下，行政長官既向中央負責，亦向香港負責。中央任命程序，體現了特首「雙負責制」向中央負責的部分，國家主席習近平和國務院總理李克強昨天的公開發言，除了表明對李家超的信任和支持，同時重申了中央對港原則，以及對下屆特區政府的期許和要求。

一國兩制是矛盾統一體，長期以來，部分人都將着眼點放在矛盾方面，然而隨着香港內外政治環境劇變，若要往前行謀發展，社會上下必須重新思考香港與中央關係、如何謀求最大共同利益。香港步入政治新時期，中央再三強調， 一國兩制行穩致遠，需要落實中央全面管治權，並與保障特區高度自治權有機結合。新一屆政府有份塑造這個有機結合，處理得好可令兩者相輔相成，避免過度側向一邊。

中央期望特區政府把握眼前良好局面，致力提升治理效能，發展經濟，改善民生，這跟港人的期許，明顯是一致的，特區政府的責任，就是將中央和市民的期許和要求化為現實。

政治鬥爭內耗、官僚因循僵化、既得利益掣肘，這三項因素，長期困擾特區管治。現在香港政治生態已變，行政立法關係不再劍拔弩張，行政主導得以強化，李家超強調提升管治效率、施政以結果為目標，倘若民生工作依然做不好，就是特區政府的問題。中央和香港公眾都期望，治港者有魄力打破妨礙民生改善的各種利益樊籬，新政府在這方面必須展現新氣象，如果做起事來仍是畏首畏尾，空談長遠願景，政策舊酒新瓶，處處向既得利益傾斜，除了有負中央所託，公眾亦不會「收貨」。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

plenary：(of meetings, etc.) to be attended by everyone who has the right to attend

receive：to welcome or entertain a guest, especially formally

refreshing：pleasantly new or different

