Editorial：Restaurants Must Not Let Up in Pandemic Prevention

It has been more than a week since the second phase of the relaxation of social distancing measures was implemented. The number of new infections announced by the Department of Health has not changed significantly since then, remaining at 200 cases or so per day. But of course, there are doubts as to whether these figures can accurately reflect the pandemic situation in the community — it cannot be ruled out that more and more people have chosen not to report their positive rapid test results to the authorities.

In the fifth wave of the pandemic, millions of people in Hong Kong were infected with Omicron, and they all have antibodies after recovery. In addition, the first-dose vaccination rate has exceeded 90%, and the percentage of people who have received two doses has also exceeded 85%. Overall, the barrier against severe cases and deaths is solid in the short term. However, at the end of the day, there are still hundreds of thousands of elderly people and young children who have not received enough doses. Recently, there have been some large-scale cluster infections in the community, involving restaurants, schools and bars that have recently reopened. Over the past week, there have been outbreaks of cluster infections in at least two bars. One customer, who works as a part-time basketball coach at a secondary school, brought the virus to the school, and multiple students are known to have been infected.

Early this month, a cluster of infections broke out at Sky Cuisine, a restaurant at Sheung Wan, with at least 70 people infected. Tests showed that the exhaust fans in the women's toilet and the men's toilet each contained an environmental sample that tested positive for COVID. The government sent people to the scene last week to inspect the ventilation system and found that ventilation was quite poor, raising questions about whether those in charge of the restaurant had completely forgotten about pandemic prevention. Investigations show that on the day of the outbreak, the fresh air volume at Sky Cuisine was very low. The air change was less than once per hour, failing to meet the requirement of six times per hour by a wide margin. Investigators suspect that the fresh air fan was probably not turned on at the time. Since the operation indicator of the fresh air fan is hidden in the ceiling, even if it is turned off or has broken down, it is difficult for employees to notice it.

In addition, the authorities also discovered that unexpectedly, there was a careless error concerning the installation of exhaust fans in the men's and women's toilets at Sky Cuisine — they were installed backwards. The exhaust fans, which were supposed to extract air out of the building, drew air from outside the building into the indoor space instead. Even if we put aside the issue of pandemic prevention, such an inverted way of installing an exhaust fan is very unhygienic in itself. Members of the investigation team went straight to the point and said that the ventilation system and air purification equipment at a restaurant should not be just a pretty facade, pointing out exactly the crux of the issue.

At present, when citizens visit a restaurant, they must have their vaccination records scanned to prove that they have received enough vaccine doses. Theoretically, even if they are infected in a restaurant, the risk of severe illness will not be high. Yet, vaccination does not prevent infection, and those who have been infected can spread the virus to the vulnerable or those who are not fully vaccinated on other occasions. Thus, restaurants have a responsibility to abide by anti-epidemic regulations and protect the health of diners. They must not simply go through the motions. Representatives of the catering industry often emphasise that the industry attaches great importance to pandemic prevention. But in the past, there have been repeated cases of inadequate ventilation and fresh air supply at restaurants with COVID outbreaks. Now that the pandemic is slowing down, the authorities need to pay close attention to whether more restaurants will take pandemic prevention lightly.

明報社評 2022.5.30：熔斷機制可檢討 食肆防疫莫馬虎

本港疫情膠着，政府每日公布的感染數字無顯著上升，但食肆、酒吧及學校相繼爆疫，以及新型變異病毒株流入社區等情况，始終令人在意。

第五波疫情，全港數百萬人遭Omicron病毒感染，康復後皆有抗體，加上疫苗接種率首針超過九成，完成兩針者亦逾八成半，防重症死亡屏障短期大致穩固，惟畢竟仍有數十萬長者幼童未打夠針，最近社區陸續出現一些較大規模的群組感染，涉及食肆、學校以至復業不久的酒吧。過去一周，至少有兩間酒吧爆發群組感染，有顧客為中學兼職籃球教練，將病毒帶返學校，已知多名學生感染。

上環食肆星月樓本月初出現群組感染，至少70多人染疫，化驗顯示女廁抽氣扇和男廁各有一個環境樣本，對新冠病毒呈陽性。政府上周派人到場，視察抽風系統，發現通風相當差，令人質疑店方是否已將防疫拋諸腦後。調查顯示，爆疫當天星月樓鮮風量非常低，每小時換氣量少於1次，遠低於每小時6次規定，不符要求。調查人員懷疑，當時鮮風機很可能無開啟，由於鮮風機操作指示燈藏在天花板，即使無啟動或故障，員工亦難察覺。

另外，當局還發現，星月樓男廁與女廁的抽氣扇，竟出現低級接駁錯誤，抽風方向調轉了，由原本抽風出室外，變成把風送入室內。即使不談防疫，如此調轉抽風方向，本身已很不衛生。調查小組成員直指，食肆通風系統及空氣淨化設備，不應該只是裝門面，正正道出問題的關鍵。

當下市民光顧食肆，必須掃描針卡，證明打夠針，理論上就算在食肆感染，重症風險不大，可是疫苗不防感染，中招者可以在另一場合，將病毒傳播給體弱或未打齊針的人。食肆就有責任遵守防疫規例，保障食客健康，不能搞形式主義走過場。飲食業代表常強調，業界重視防疫，然而過去一再有爆疫食肆抽風換氣不到位，現在疫情放緩，會否有更多食肆對防疫掉以輕心，當局需要密切留意。

