Idiom Magic：LAUGH AT / 取笑 (express scorn) (2)

【明報專訊】Pedro is said to be the most famous matador (鬥牛士) in the world. ''Never heard of him,'' Freddy answered. Freddy's a mean bull who's scheduled to appear in the bullring (鬥牛場) with Pedro. On the appointed day, however, instead of waving a red cape (披肩) at him, Pedro stood in the centre of the ring shaking a tiny piece of white cloth. Pedro was laughed at by everyone, including Freddy, and he's not been seen since. In this instance, laugh at is to ridicule (嘲笑) or make fun of someone/something.
© John & Ching Yee Smithback (www.idiom-magic.com)
