Australian in HK：One City, Two Societies

Last year about 434,000 people were estimated to have at least $10 million each in total assets, in contrast to about 1.65 million people, roughly one in five residents, who were living in poverty.

In the past two years many small businesses and private tenants have had to leave their premises because of the economic downturn. In the same period, many big developers and landlords have refused to give rent cuts to struggling tenants.

The gap between rich and poor in Hong Kong is a basic cause of social tension...a threat to National Security.

