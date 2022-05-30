Mona's Musings：All Goodbyes are Sudden

Once, I overheard his convivial chat with a friend about football gambling. Having no knowledge of the topic, I asked him why he found the activity enjoyable.

''Gambling isn't fun at all!'' he laughed. ''But your strategy will enhance the experience. Bet small, and only bet on a draw result every time. That way, you will enjoy even the most boring match because it brings you profit. You can even forget about the match and go about catching some sleep. After all, the best result for such a gambler is a humble 0-0!''

For the last two weeks, Mr. Doorman wasn't at the door. The first few days passed unnoticed, but an extended absence unsettled me, especially during the pandemic. I asked his substitute, ''When is he returning?''

''He retired!'' he told me. ''He is already 70 years old! The law forbids people to work past 70.'' It turned out that none of the tenants were aware of his retirement. In a way, he ghosted all of us. But how could he do otherwise? What occasion does a doorman have to farewell his friends?

I have been trying to reconcile with the fact that my work routine now starts with a quiet cup of tea rather than a lively conversation. It isn't pleasant, but all goodbyes are sudden; I have learnt over the years. I wish him all the best.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

