Editorial：Anti-rodent Work Let Down by Bureaucracy

To monitor rodent infestation, the FEHD has been conducting a Hong Kong-wide Rodent Infestation Rate (RIR) survey in public places every year since 2000. Rat baits are placed in selected areas in various districts, and the rate of these baits being bitten by rats is counted. The RIR is classified into three levels. An RIR below 10% is Level 1, indicating that rodent infestation is ''not extensive''. An RIR between 10% and 19% is Level 2, indicating that rodent infestation is ''slightly extensive'', and the FEHD will strengthen prevention and control work. An RIR of 20% or above is classified as level 3, indicating that rodent infestation is ''extensive''. Relevant government departments will set up an interdepartmental task force to launch a special anti-rodent operation, including comprehensive anti-rodent work, environment improvement and cleaning services. The authorities have stressed that the areas selected for monitoring are all places prone to rodent infestation and densely populated areas.

Since 2010, the overall RIR in Hong Kong has stayed below 5%. In 2019, the RIR rose to a 10-year high, but it was merely 4.2%. In some rodent infestation black spots, such as North Point, Yau Tsim Mong, Sham Shui Po and other old districts, the RIR rarely goes beyond 10%, let alone 20% or higher. However, the perception of rodent infestation among residents of these districts is obviously different from the situation reflected by the RIR. If rodent infestation in these areas were really ''not extensive'' or ''slightly extensive'', one would not often see groups of rats when walking down back alleys or around the vicinity of wet markets in old districts after dark.

In the past two years, the RIR announced by the FEHD has dropped significantly. Last year, it dropped to 3.1%. The FEHD described the effectiveness of rodent control measures as satisfactory. Yet, from 2018 to 2021, the government received more than 10,000 rodent infestation complaints every year. No significant decrease has been seen, reflecting that many citizens do not feel that the problem of rodent infestation has really improved in recent years. People concerned about rodent infestation often criticise that the FEHD's RIR does not reflect the actual situation at all. The Office of the Ombudsman's latest report has also recognised this fact — in just a relatively understated way. The Office of the Ombudsman points out that rats are highly prolific, and the FEHD conducts the RIR survey just every six months, which is prone to data lagging. The office recommends that the FEHD conduct more frequent surveys. But this is only part of the problem. If no actual efforts are made to tackle the bureaucratic style of work, it will be difficult to expect a complete overhaul in the performance of anti-rodent work.

明報社評 2022.5.27：官僚苟且敷衍塞責 防治鼠患又見一斑

鼠患滋擾民生，更可傳播疾病，若看食環署的鼠患調查結果，問題似乎並不嚴重，然而只要問問舊區居民，相信很多人都認為鼠患嚴重。申訴專員公署昨天發表報告，指出食環署鼠患指數「未必可以」反映實况，只是客氣道出舊區居民早已知道的事實。民生無小事，市民評價施政，往往就是看政府能否幫他們解決日常生活問題，連防治鼠患等基本工作也馬馬虎虎，談何讓市民有更多獲得感。政府應就防治鼠患，制訂合適的關鍵績效指標，敦促相關部門將事情辦好。

食環署為監察鼠患， 由2000年起，每年在公眾地方進行全港鼠患參考指數調查，在各區選定範圍放置鼠餌，統計鼠餌被老鼠咬囓的比率。鼠患參考指數共分三級，指數低於10%屬一級，表示鼠患「並不普遍」；指數介乎10%至19%為二級，鼠患「略為普遍」，食環署會加強防治工作；指數達20%或以上屬三級，表示鼠患「普遍」，政府各有關部門會成立聯合專責小組，展開防治鼠患特別行動，包括全面加強滅鼠、改善環境和潔淨服務等。當局強調，選定監察範圍都是易有鼠患、人煙稠密的地方。

2010年以來，全港整體鼠患指數一直在5%以下，2019年鼠患指數升見10年新高，也不過是4.2%；部分鼠患黑點，諸如北角、油尖旺、深水埗等舊區，鼠患指數也甚少破10%，遑論高見20%或以上，可是區內居民對鼠患的認知，明顯跟鼠患指數反映的情况有出入，若說鼠患「不普遍」或「略為普遍」，入夜後在舊區後巷或街市附近走走，便不應該經常見到老鼠三五成群。

近兩年食環署公布的鼠患指數跌幅顯著，去年降至3.1％，食環署形容滅鼠措施成效理想，可是由2018至2021年，政府每年皆接獲過萬宗鼠患投訴，數字未見明顯下降，反映很多市民並不覺得這幾年鼠患真有改善。關注鼠患人士常批評，食環署鼠患指數根本不反映實况，申訴專員公署最新報告，亦確認了此一事實，只是說法較為客氣。申訴署指出，老鼠繁殖力強，食環署每半年調查一次鼠患指數，容易出現數據滯後，建議署方更頻密做調查，然而這僅是問題一部分，若不切實改變官僚苟且作風，防治鼠患工作，難有脫胎換骨表現。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

understated：not trying to attract attention or impress people

trivial：not important or serious; not worth considering

press：to make strong efforts to persuade or force sb to do sth

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm