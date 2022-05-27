名人教英文：Strike a chord with 引起共鳴

邁瑞德：這講座趣味盎然。

Owain: Yes. Alzheimer's is an awful disease, but she had a lot of interesting things to say about it and it wasn't all gloomy.

歐文：不錯。阿兹海默症這疾病固然可怕，但講者就此談及很多趣事，並不令人完全沮喪。

Mairead: That's what I felt too, especially what she said about the importance of music.

邁瑞德：我有同感。她說到音樂之重要，那一節尤其有趣。

Owain: You mean how people respond to music, even if they have quite advanced Alzheimer's.

歐文：你是說，阿兹海默症患者即使病情已頗為嚴重，對音樂仍有反應。

Mairead: Yes, that really struck a chord with me, because my mother's got Alzheimer's and I've noticed how much she livens up if you play her the popular songs from when she was a girl.

邁瑞德：是啊，我對此頗有體會。家母患阿兹海默症，我發覺，給她播放她小時候的流行歌，會令她振奮起來。

Owain: Do you do that a lot?

歐文：你經常播放嗎？

Mairead: Oh yes. And sometimes we dance around the room together to the music. She really enjoys that.

邁瑞德：不錯。我們有時會在房間裏跟着音樂跳舞。她很喜歡這樣。

Owain: That's great. It's really good that she can still get some enjoyment from music.

歐文：那真好。她還能從音樂中獲得一點樂趣，實在是美事。◆

Chord 是樂器的弦 (string)，常指「和弦」或「和音」。Strike a chord 直譯就是「撥動和弦」，可用來比喻「觸動心弦」、「引起共鳴」、「使人憶起舊事」等，例如：(1) I am sure this painting of wartime refugees will strike a chord of sympathy in many hearts (我相信這幅戰爭難民圖會在很多人心中引起共鳴)。(2) The Green Party's political platform evidently struck a responsive chord with the voters (綠黨的政治綱領顯然贏得選民共鳴)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

