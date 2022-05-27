John Larrysson's Column：Twice Used Names

This often happens in English when a name from a foreign language is used with an English word. Many people prefer to use the name Sahara on its own, instead of Sahara Desert, because the word Sahara means desert in Arabic (see picture). Saying desert desert sounds silly.

There are many more examples, the River Avon in Stratford, England gets the name Avon from Old Brittonic. The name Avon means river. It sounds silly to say that in Shakespeare's day, the River River was important for trade. In Hong Kong, Tai Mo Shan Peak is from 大帽山 meaning big hat mountain, so Tai Mo Shan Peak is literally Big Hat Peak Peak.

Other examples include:

The name Hong Kong comes from香港, meaning fragrant harbour. So the Harbour of Hong Kong literally means the Harbour of Fragrant Harbour.

There are places such as The Le Hotel or The L'Hotel. The word le is French for the masculine the, making the name The The Hotel.

Americans order chai tea, of course Ming Pao readers know that chai is tea, meaning they are asking for tea tea.

Advertisements offer us free gifts; of course a gift is free by definition, so a free gift is actually a gift gift.

Good writing should be concise and not contain any unnecessary words. Doubled names are tautological and a serious style error. Sentences do not have to be short and without detail, but every word and sentence should provide information to the reader. It is better to drop the extra word. A sardine fish sandwich should just be a sardine sandwich, since sardines are fish. Tai Mo Shan Peak is better reduced to Tai Mo Shan.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm

