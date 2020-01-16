A Little English：The Princess and the Pea (A tale by Hans Christian Andersen, published 1835)

One evening a terrible storm was raging with thunder and lightning. How the rain poured down! There was a knocking at the town gate and the old King went out to open it. A Princess stood outside the gate and what a sight she was with the rainwater running down her hair and clothes, into her shoes and out at the heels; and yet she declared that she was a real princess.

''Yes, we will soon find that out,'' thought the old Queen. But she said nothing, only went into the bed-chamber, took off all the bedding and put a pea on the board of the bedstead. Then she put twenty mattresses on top of the pea, and twenty eiderdown quilts on top of the mattresses. On this the Princess had to lie all night. In the morning, she was asked how she had slept.

''Oh, miserably!'' said the Princess. ''I hardly closed my eyes all night long. Goodness knows what was in my bed. I was lying upon something hard and now I'm black and blue (瘀腫的) all over. How dreadful!''

Now everyone could see that she was a real princess, for through the twenty mattresses and twenty eiderdown quilts she still felt the pea. Only a real princess could be so delicate and sensitive.

So the Prince took her for his wife, for now he knew that he had a true princess. As for the pea, it was placed in the museum and there it still lies, unless someone has taken it away.

Look you, this is a true story.

(Photo: goodmoments@iStock)

■Something to : DISCUSS

One of the shortest of Andersen's tales is also one of the most well known. Its meaning is not as simple as it seems. Is it a children's tale teaching us not to judge other persons by their appearance or a humorous satire (諷刺) on the overdeveloped sensitivities of the upper class? Is the princess suffering from 'princess syndrome' (公主病) or is she actually 'the real deal' (真正的能手) — someone who is truly sensitive and brave enough to express her honest opinion, instead of being nice and polite just to please those around her?

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷

