Editorial：The Greatest Food Crisis After WWII

Hong Kong is a wealthy society. Although citizens will not be indifferent to the increase in food prices, it is believed that not many people would realise the seriousness of the global food crisis had it not been reported by the media. Last week, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres said that within just two years, the number of people facing severe ''food insecurity'' in the world has doubled from 135 million before the pandemic to 276 million at present. The global food crisis is becoming more and more serious, and it may last for several years. If left unchecked, it could lead to mass famine. World Food Programme officials have even warned that the world may be facing the biggest food crisis since the Second World War.

The food price index of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in March reached a record high. The outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war was undoubtedly a turning point. However, this global food crisis has actually been brewing for a long time. Early last summer, the UN pointed out that global food prices were rising at the fastest rate in more than ten years. The pandemic's disruption of the global supply chain and the extreme weather brought about by global warming have affected the agricultural harvests of many countries, which will certainly affect the food supply. The West's move to return to normal amid the pandemic has driven the demand for various raw materials and consumer goods, and the cost of energy has risen. The prices of corn and sugarcane, which can be used as bioenergy, have also risen. The debate over whether to use food or bioenergy that was incidental to the food price crisis in 2008 is on the verge of repeating itself.

Ukraine is known as the ''breadbasket of Europe'', while Russia is also a major grain producer. Before the Russian army invaded Ukraine, the two countries' total wheat and corn exports accounted for 30% and 20% of the world's total respectively. After the outbreak of the war, Russia restricted the export of wheat and other grains, while Ukraine's production and transportation of crops suffered a sharp drop due to the impact of the war, and its exports such as wheat plummeted. In terms of the global food supply, a single incident can set off a chain reaction. Some countries have turned to India for wheat, but India's wheat harvest has been affected by drought. In order to ensure food security, the country announced a ban on wheat exports last week, and this week it even decided to limit sugar exports in the hope of ensuring a stable domestic supply. Brazil and India are the world's largest and second-largest sugar-producing countries respectively. Brazil's sugar production has been greatly reduced due to drought in the past two years. The high oil prices have also prompted local sugar mills to produce more sugarcane ethanol instead, thus affecting sugar supply. Now that India is enforcing export restrictions, international sugar prices are expected to rise further.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

blow over：to go away without having a serious effect

hot on sb's/sth's heels：very close behind sb/sth; very soon after sth

unchecked：if sth harmful is unchecked, it is not stopped from getting worse

