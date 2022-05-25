Editorial : Raising Fines for Breaching Occupational Safety

Over the past 20 years, as workers' awareness of occupational safety increased in general, the overall industrial accident rate has dropped significantly. The industrial accident rate per 1,000 workers dropped from 51.7 in 2000 to 12.4 in 2020. However, for the last ten years, the number of fatal cases has remained at the level of about 20 per year without any signs of going down. The labour sector believes that this is not completely unrelated to the fact that the penalties under current OSH laws are too light on employers violating the regulations. In 2019, nearly 1,000 defendants were convicted of breaching the OSHO, and one third of them were repeat offenders. It suffices to show the inadequate deterrence of the penalties.

The Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance and the OSHO are important regulations safeguarding the workplace safety of Hong Kong workers. But the penalties under the two ordinances have not been adjusted for more than 20 years. Even Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong admits that the fines are too light for some fatal cases caused by serious violations of the regulations in recent years, noting that "it is hardly justifiable not to make adjustments now". To raise the penalties and strengthen deterrence, the government will table an amendment bill for OSH laws at the Legislative Council for first reading today (25 May).

Currently, employers violating the OSHO can be fined up to $500,000. The amendment bill proposes that the maximum fine for "employer general duty provisions" prosecuted summarily be increased to $3 million. Furthermore, it will allow the Labour Department to initiate prosecution concerning serious cases through "the indictable offences" procedure, with a maximum fine of $10 million. The bill even proposes that if an enterprise employer has been convicted through the indictable offences procedure, the court, in sentencing, has to take into account the company's financial year turnover at the time of the offence so as to determine the amount of the penalty to achieve a deterrent effect.

According to government documents, regarding the fatal industrial accidents in the construction industry in 2019, the average fine for each summons was only about $20,000. Among the 23 cases of fatal incidents that concluded their trials in the same year, the average fine for each defendant was also only about $60,000. Over the years, no defendant has been sentenced to prison for violating OSH requirements.

The government's current proposal to revise OSH penalties is in fact the product of repeated compromises. The maximum fine for indictable offences has been adjusted downwards from $50 million to $10 million. To some contractors undertaking major construction projects, a penalty at that level is still a relatively small sum of money. The government should not give any more ground.

明報社評2022.5.25：職安條例提高罰則 修正港式資本主義

政府提出修訂職業安全健康法例，罔顧後果並導致工人死亡或重傷的僱主，最高可被罰款1000萬元。港式資本主義社會，勞工權益多方面皆缺乏合理保障。工業意外致死事故，平均每月至少1宗，《職業安全及健康條例》罰則20多年未曾調整，縱有證據顯示奪命意外涉及僱主違例，通常只是罰款數萬元了事。現行職安法例罰則太輕，缺乏阻嚇力，部分僱主一再違規，當局現在才提高罰則，已是姍姍來遲。加強職安保障，提高罰款是第一步，政府必須加強執法檢控，才能真正收到阻嚇作用。

過去20年，隨着工人職安意識普遍提高，整體工業意外率顯著下降，每千名工人的工業意外率，由2000年的51.7下降至2020年的12.4，惟奪命個案近10年一直維持在每年約20宗的水平，未見下跌趨勢，勞工界認為，這與現行職安健法例對違規僱主罰則太輕不無關係。2019年有近千被告因違反職安健條例遭定罪，當中屢犯者佔三分之一，足證罰則阻嚇力不足。

《工廠及工業經營條例》與《職業安全及健康條例》，是保障本港工人安全的重要條例，惟兩例罰則20多年從未調整。就連勞福局長羅致光亦承認，近年一些嚴重違規導致死亡的個案，罰款明顯過輕，現在「還不作調整，實在說不過去」。政府今天在立法會首讀職安法例修訂草案，旨在提高罰則阻嚇力。

現時違反職安條例的僱主，最高可罰款50萬。修例草案建議，以簡易程序提出檢控的「僱主一般責任條文」，最高罰款增至300萬元，另外容許勞工處以「可公訴罪行」形式，就嚴重個案提出檢控，最高罰款額1000萬元。草案還提出，若企業僱主經可公訴程序定罪，法庭量刑須參考案發時公司的財政年度營業額，從而釐定具阻嚇力的罰款金額。

根據政府文件，2019年建造業致命工業意外中，每張傳票平均罰款僅為2萬元左右；同年審結的23宗致命個案中，每名被告平均亦僅罰款約6萬元，多年來從沒有被告因為違反職安要求判囚。

現在政府所作的職安罰則修訂，其實已是一再妥協的產物，可公訴罪行最高罰款額，由5000萬元下調至在1000萬元，對一些承辦大型工程的建築商，這個罰款額相對仍是小數目，政府不能再退讓。

■Glossary

生字

justifiable : existing or done for a good reason, and therefore acceptable

turnover (of sth) : the total amount of goods or services sold by a company during a particular period of time

give/lose ground : to allow sb/sth to have an advantage; to lose an advantage for yourself