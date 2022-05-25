Word Puzzle

1. To move something about quickly, like a flag, or a stick, or even your hand (4)

3. A large school room for meetings, speeches, plays and other special occasions (4)

5. Small living things that cause disease if they infect you — too tiny to see (5)

7. Something you might need to unlock before you can get into a room (4)

8. A group of sheep or goats, or even people moving closely together (5)

10. A: Which of your friends are coming tomorrow, B?

B: _____ of them! (3)

11. The name of something to eat: a dish of raw lettuce, carrots, tomatoes etc. (5)

12. A: Do you agree with me, B?

B: _____ of course, A, I always do. (3)

13. In case of fire always check where the emergency _____ are. (5)

Clues Down

1. A lot of air moving about, sometimes gently, sometimes very roughly (4)

2. If no time-limit has been set for something, it could go on for _____ . (4)

3. I must tell my brother the news. I'll give _____ a ring this evening. (3)

4. Short form: a special place where scientific experiments are done (3)

5. Things that ambitious people hope to achieve: their _____ in life (5)

6. To criticise people who have displeased you: to _____ them (5)

8. A person who is dishonest or a thing that is untrue; both are _____ (5)

9. Your group gets completely lost: no-one _____ the way home. (5)

10. Thousands of soldiers all working together in a big, organised group (4)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷

