Pop around Town：Care Farming

Care farming is a tailor-made and person-centered type of farming. So, different care farms can differ a lot from each other and are as diverse as the people whom they support. In Hong Kong, numerous NGOs have worked hard to convince us that local farming is vital for food security and ecological sustainability. It also encourages our society to turn urban food waste into productive resource. To add to these benefits, perhaps it's time for our city to adopt care farming for the enhancement of our quality of life. How?

Care farming is actually both a form of healthcare service for vulnerable groups and a kind of specialist educational service for those who want to learn about green care. Take the Oxford-based programme called FarmAbility. It is a social farming programme that began when local farmers expressed interest in teaching primary school children about the industry. It opened up green spaces to a wider community, including persons with learning difficulties, roughly ten years ago. People with a moderate learning handicap, many of whom also have autism, are welcome. During the school year, about a dozen young people aged 16 to 21 with learning impairments and autism from local schools visit the farm once a week for about six hours. Staff, volunteers and occupational therapy students lead them on vegetable farming, orchard management, horse care, animal husbandry, egg collection, and so on.

Besides food security and environmental sustainability concerns, local farming, especially if it is set out to become care farming, can enhance the overall quality of life of Hong Kong people by focusing on our need for ''social sustenance''. This includes care for the environment, fresh air and recreation, education by getting our hands dirty, and a shared responsibility for caring for the vulnerable.

John Erni is Dean of Humanities at The Education University of Hong Kong. He thinks everyday culture is complex and always enchanting.

