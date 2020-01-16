Onward and Upward：A Mind ''Perfectly Equipped'' for Work

This ad slogan has a point. Each time I sit down and decide on what to write for this column, I always ask myself, ''What can I say about writing that will make my readers think I've given them an edge?''

There is one trick I know that can immediately improve virtually any piece. I've seen many good writers use it, but (as far as I know) only a few have referred to it, perhaps because it's not a trick that can be easily put into words.The best description of it I've come across is from T. S Eliot.

''When a poet's mind is perfectly equipped for its work,'' Eliot writes,''it is constantly amalgamating disparate experience.'' Eliot then proceeds to underscore the poet's distinct sensibilities. The non-poet ''falls in love, or reads Spinoza, and these two experiences have nothing to do with each other, or with the noise of the typewriter or the smell of cooking.'' For the poet, however, ''these experiences are always forming new wholes.''

The supremacy Eliot gives to ''forming new wholes'' may come across as high-flown and abstract, but I only need to apply it when I rewrite the rather unremarkable essay shown below (written by a 10 year-old on his mum), and you will be able to see that Eliot is pointing at something profound and transformative.

Student:

// Even though mother is already 44 years old, when she wears glasses, some people still think she is a student. I answer yes when she asks me whether she is beautiful because it's what she wants to hear.

She shops very often and can carry heavy bags of food. At night, she likes watching Korean TV dramas. She urges me to do more exercise, so that I can be as fit as those Korean male stars she watches on screen.

Sometimes, she will get so angry at me for not doing my homework that she will slam my books on the desk. I want to hide in my room whenever this happens. Despite her temper, I know she loves me very much. /

Eliot-inspired rewrite:

// My ears tell me the mood my mother is in.

When I hear books being slammed, I know my mother is angry at me for not doing my homework. At times like these, I will hide myself in my room until her rage passes.

My mum would kill me if I reveal her age, but here is it: She is 44 years old. She doesn't look that old though; when she wears glasses, she can easily pass herself off as an university student. It is when she is shopping that people might suspect she's not a student after all: no 19 year-old girl can carry groceries this heavy on her shoulders.

She constantly warns me against lying, but there's one lie she likes to hear. When she asks me ''Am I beautiful?'' I usually answer ''Yes.'' I think she knows I'm not being honest. On her part, to fool me into exercising more, she will point to those Korean male stars she's so fond of watching, and insist ''if you have muscles, you'll be just as handsome.''

The next time I hide in my room and wait for her rage to pass, I'll remember the sweet moments between us. /

The student's piece is a non-poet's idea of writing, a mere recitation of facts that have nothing to do with each other. In my version, in contrast, just by weaving these facts together (connecting his mum's bespectacled-ness with her ability to carry heavy stuff; connecting his teasing of her with her teasing of him), I'm able to imbue his text with an eloquence and a depth of meaning that didn't exist before, even as the content has remained exactly the same.

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong.

