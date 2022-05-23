Editorial : The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

As soon as former US President Donald Trump took office in 2017, he announced the US's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) that President Obama had planned for many years. During that period, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), in which 15 countries including China participated, took effect in 2020. China's economic and trade relations with the Asia-Pacific region have continued to improve. For 13 years in a row, it has been the largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Over the past two years, ASEAN has risen up the ladder of influence to become China's largest trading partner, surpassing the US and the European Union, both of which once held this position. This has made it necessary for the US to devise a plan to regain its economic influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The IPEF proposed by President Biden last October is indeed something new. It aims to encompass countries that are willing to sign up to the framework in four areas: the formulation of rules for the digital economy, the guarantee of supply chain security and resilience, support for the transition from petrochemical energy to clean energy, and investment in high-standard infrastructure. The biggest difference between the framework and a traditional free trade agreement lies in its practice, i.e., it does not aim at the mutual exemption of tariffs. Quite the contrary, participating countries are free to participate in one of the aspects, even a sub-item under a major item, or all of them. Countries that have actively expressed their willingness to participate include Japan, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines. India says it is still studying the possibility. As for Indonesia and Vietnam, they have not made a clear statement, and the US is actively wooing them.

The framework is in line with the US's Indo-Pacific strategy. It is also the blueprint for the "rules-based order" proposed by the Biden administration. The so-called "rules-based" approach means that the US plays a leading role in rule-making and participating countries follow an order in which US rules are held in high regard. As the US is the world's largest economy and has a dominant position in many international financial and trade institutions, countries following its lead can stand to benefit. This is particularly the case for Japan and South Korea, both of which compete with China in many economic and trade fields and need to rely on the US's security assurances. Naturally, they are active members of this framework.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan commented on the US's Asia-Pacific strategy a few days ago. He said that Biden wants to show Asia that after Russia's initiation of the Ukraine war, the US can at once lead the free world in response and at the same time chart a course for effective, principled American leadership and engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. However, while the US aspires to be a rule-maker, it does not promise that participating countries will have preferential access to the US market, and they must also comply with high standards related to labour, environmental protection, privacy rights, etc. So, what are the advantages? The biggest pitfall is that the framework will not require congressional approval. What will be its legal status? If Biden cannot or does not want to be re-elected two years later, the framework might "go with the wind".

明報社評2022.5.23：美國佈局亞洲振聲威 抑制中國短期難奏效

正在首訪亞洲的美國總統拜登，計劃今天與日本首相岸田文雄共同宣布，正式推出「印太經濟框架」。

美國前任總統特朗普2017年上台即宣布，退出奧巴馬總統籌劃多年的跨太平洋貿易伙伴關係（TPP），其間包括中國等15國參與的「區域全面經濟伙伴關係協定」（RCEP）2020年生效，中國跟亞太地區的經貿關係不斷提升，中國保持連續13年是東盟的第一大貿易伙伴，過去兩年，東盟一躍而成中國第一大貿易伙伴，超越曾經佔此位置的美國和歐盟。美國不得不謀劃計策，在亞太地區經濟影響力重振雄風。

拜登去年10月提出的「印太經濟框架」，的確有新意。它旨在4個方面將「願者上釣」的國家囊括於框架內，分別是為數碼經濟制定規則、保證供應鏈安全與彈性、支撐石化能源過渡到清潔能源，以及投資高標準的基建。「框架」與傳統自由貿易協定的做法不同，最大的分別是不以互免關稅為目標，而且是自由參與其中一項，甚至是大項下的子項，或者全部參與。現在積極表示加入的國家包括日本、韓國、新加坡和菲律賓，表示尚在研究中的有印度，沒有明確表態而美國在積極拉攏的有印尼和越南。

這個「框架」跟美國的印太戰略一脈相承，而且是拜登政府提出「規則為本秩序」的藍本，所謂規則為本，就是由美國主導制定規則，參與國家遵循以美國規則為圭臬的秩序。美國作為全球第一大經濟體，而且在多個國際財經貿易機構佔有主導地位，跟着美國可以分得油水，特別是日本和韓國，在多個經貿領域跟中國有競爭關係，而且需要依賴美國的安全保障，自然是這個「框架」的積極分子。

美國白宮安全顧問蘇利文就亞太戰略日前表示，拜登要向亞洲表明，在俄羅斯發起烏克蘭戰爭後，美國可以立即領導自由世界對應，同時也能夠在與亞太地區交往中，展示美國有效和有原則的領導力。然而，美國意圖成為規矩制定者，但不承諾參與國對進入美國市場有優惠，並且要遵照有關勞工、環保、隱私權等等高標準，何來油水？最大的顧忌是，這個「框架」毋須國會批准，其法定地位如何？拜登兩年後不能或者不想連任，「框架」有可能隨風而去。

■Glossary 生字 /

sign up to sth : to commit yourself to a project or course of action, especially one that you have agreed with a group of other people, countries or organisations

woo : to try to get the support of sb

pitfall : a danger or difficulty, especially one that is hidden or not obvious at first