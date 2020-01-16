Idiom Magic：LAUGH AT (express amusement) (1) 覺得……有趣而發笑

【明報專訊】One day Eggmont looked about him (環視他自己的處境) at the sad faces of his companions (同伴) and he said to himself: ''There's been precious little laughter on this island in the past two or three hundred years. There's absolutely nothing here to laugh at!'' That very day he sent a letter to a costume company (化裝服公司) in Chicago, and in no time at all he received a clown's suit (小丑套裝) in the mail. As everyone laughed at him, he felt joy because laugh at (here) is to be amused at someone or something.