Half the World Away：The Story of J. D. Vance

Hillbilly Elegy has opened my eyes to the complicated fabric of US society. Vance is of Scots-Irish descent and hails from Appalachia, a mountainous region stretching from New York State to northern Alabama inhabited by white people (the ''Hillbillies'') and notorious for its poverty. As Hillbilly Elegy depicts, social problems such as unemployment, alcoholism, drugs, single families plague the area. Young people, despite their financial needs, struggle to hold down their jobs, and there is a sense of hopelessness and defeatism permeating the community. Vance was born in Middletown, Ohio, a town known as the home of AK Steel Holding Corporation (formerly Armco). In the 1980s, Middletown ''had a proud, almost idyllic downtown'', but now it is ''little more than a relic of American industrial glory'' with closed shops of broken window, part of the general decline that took place across the Rust Belt.

With this socio-economic background, the odds are stacked against Vance, and it did not help that Vance's mother was married multiple times and was a drug addict, spending her life in and out of rehab and subjecting Vance to repeated fits of domestic violence. Once, when driving with the young Vance, she suddenly flew into a temper and threatened to crash her car to kill both of them. The young Vance had to jump off a car and run to shelter in a stranger's house, whose owner called the police, who arrived just in time when her mother was about to hit him having torn down the door.

Against all odds, Vance achieved the American dream. After serving in the Marines, he entered Ohio State University and the Yale Law School, found employment in a prestigious law firm, and started his family. So, is this one of those uplifting stories with the moral that one can rise above the greatest adversities to achieve what is seemingly beyond reach? Vance does not intend it to be that way. He wrote the book because ''[He] identi[fies] with the millions of working-class white Americans of Scots-Irish descent who have no college degree. To these folks, poverty is the family tradition''.

If I have learned one thing or two from this book, it is how powerfully families shape who we are, and how even in a dysfunctional family like Vance's it can make a huge difference to have one or two reliable individuals to lean on. For Vance, that was his grandmother (called ''Mamaw'' by him), a tough, feisty woman who raised him when his drug addict mother was absent. As Vance said, the ''outliers'' who manage to overcome all the challenges are those who ''had a family member they could count on. And they saw — from a family friend, an uncle, or a work mentor— what was available and what was possible.''

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

