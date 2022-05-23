Mona's Musings：The Unbearable Lightness

Following two women, two men and a dog in Prague, Kundera's story explores men's repetitive weakness and anxiety. Such cycles were disrupted by the Prague Spring of 1968, when Russian tanks intruded on the city. Juxtaposing life pre- and post-invasion, Kundera asks: does life have weight? Is weight even necessary? Would pleasure suffice to ground our time on Earth? While these existential inquiries are common in our shared experiences, Kundera's cultural context wasn't intuitive to an average reader from Hong Kong. I have always wondered what a local interpretation of the story would be like.

Grotto Fine Art's current exhibition, named after the novel, is a delightful attempt. Featuring new works by young artist Shum Kwan-yi, the exhibition discusses the simultaneous weightlessness and heaviness she feels in our contemporary society. Adapting familiar forms and materials into her works, she converses with Kundera: life is heavy when it is forced to be weightless. The Unbearable Lightness is also the Unbearable Heaviness. I think the exhibition captures an age-old sentiment renewed in our society. Not to be missed.

For more information, please visit the gallery's website: https://bit.ly/3G0NHx5

