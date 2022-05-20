Editorial：Drowning of 70-year-old Woman at Swimming Pool

On average, one to two drowning accidents happen every year at swimming pools. The ''Hong Kong Drowning Report'' published by the Department of Health three years ago was the first analytical study on unintentional drowning incidents in Hong Kong. The report mentioned that between 2012 and 2016, 193 drowning cases were recorded in Hong Kong, with offshore waters accounting for the highest percentage of such incidents at 37%. A total of 24 drowning cases (12.4%) happened at swimming pools, with 15 and 9 of them taking place in private and public swimming pools respectively. In terms of proportion, the numbers are not high, but one drowning case is at the end of the day, already too many. In addition, there are lifeguards on duty at swimming pools. Even if a swimmer is in difficulty in water, many tragedies can be prevented by a timely rescue. The ruling on the cause of the drowning of the seventy-year-old woman at a swimming pool attracted the public's attention precisely because it stretches credulity to the limit. The dereliction of duty on the part of the lifeguards at the scene was an important reason for the woman's death.

The inquest showed that the woman involved had collided with another swimmer in the indoor training pool. It is understood that she sank to the bottom of the pool due to a coma and was found by other swimmers only 15 minutes later and sent to a hospital. At that time, there were four lifeguards on duty at the training pool, and the method of having two ''on shifts'' (stationed at their posts) and two ''on patrol'' (patrolling the pool) was adopted. One of them has confessed on the witness stand that he ''had a stomachache and was in the toilet'' at the time of the incident, but there were still three lifeguards at the scene. According to the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD)'s lifeguard duty guidelines, lifeguards should carefully monitor the situation in the water and visually ''scan'' the areas they are responsible for from time to time. The woman was submerged in water for up to 15 minutes, but surprisingly, none of the lifeguards discovered the situation. That was serious dereliction of duty in itself. The lifeguards involved obviously failed to comply with the requirements in the guidelines.

The reason why the many lifeguards at the scene could not see that someone had gone under was the focus of the death inquest. The Coroner could only raise strong doubts and reproach the lifeguards for their lack of concentration based on the testimonies and evidence. However, judging from the details of the inquest, it is not incomprehensible that the family of the deceased has the impression that there were enough lifeguards that day, but everyone was just lazing around.

There was a time when there was what could be said as a common phenomenon for lifeguards to throw sickies en masse as a way of protest and cause the temporary closure of swimming pools and beaches because of the lack of lifeguards. The Ombudsman has criticised the LCSD for mismanagement and also the lifeguards for abuse of sick leave. In recent years, the shortage of lifeguards has worsened. The lifeguard union believes that the problem is that the salary is too low. It believes that the authorities should not continue to classify lifeguards as ''artisan-grade'' workers, but should upgrade them to the ''professional-grade'' so that their level of remuneration can be on a par with that of ambulancemen or women. Although lifeguards and ambulancemen or women both have to save people, their specific work is vastly different. It is debatable whether their work is comparable. When the lifeguard union is trying to win outside support, it is also very important for lifeguards to behave professionally. If one or two black sheep shirk their duties, it will indeed leave the public with a bad impression of them being unprofessional.

明報社評 2022.5.20：泳池救生事關人命 豈容懈怠玩忽職守

七旬婦人2017年在觀塘泳池沉入水中不治，死因庭裁定死於意外，裁判官直斥在場多名救生員欠缺專注，未有履行職責。

泳池溺斃事故，平均每年皆有一兩宗。衛生署3年前發表的《香港遇溺個案報告》，是本港首份針對非故意遇溺事故所做的分析研究。報告提到，2012至16年間，全港錄得193宗溺斃個案，遇溺地點以離岸海域最多，佔37%；泳池溺斃合計24宗（12.4%），私人及公共泳池各有15及9宗，論比例不算高，惟溺斃個案始終一宗都嫌多，加上泳池有救生員當值，縱有泳客遇溺，只要搶救及時，可以避免不少悲劇。七旬婦泳池遇溺死因裁決惹人關注，正是因為案情離譜，在場救生員未有克盡責任，是婦人喪命重要原因。

研訊顯示，涉事婦人在室內訓練池與另一泳客碰撞，疑因昏迷沉入水中，15分鐘後才被其他泳客發現送院。當時訓練池有4名救生員當值，採用「2更（更台）2巡（巡池）」方式執勤，其中一人供稱事發時「肚痛上廁所」，但仍有3名救生員在場。根據康文署的救生員當值指引，救生員應不時細察水中情况，以目光「掃射」負責範圍。婦人沉入水中長達15分鐘，竟無任何一名救生員發現情况，這本身就是嚴重失職，涉事救生員顯然並無履行指引要求。

在場多名救生員為何看不到有人沉入水中，是這宗死因研訊重點。裁判官只能基於證供與證據，提出強烈質疑、斥責在場救生員欠缺專注，但觀乎研訊細節，死者家屬得出「當日救生員人手充裕但人人蛇王」的印象，亦非難以理解。

曾幾何時，救生員以「集體請病假」方式搞抗爭，導致泳池泳灘無救生員要臨時關閉，可謂司空見慣，申訴專員批評康文署管理無方，同時也批評救生員濫用病假。這幾年，救生員人手不足變本加厲，工會認為問題出在薪酬待遇太低，認為當局不應繼續將救生員列為「技工」級別職系，應該升格為「專業」職系，薪酬水平與救護員看齊。救生員與救護員雖然都要救人，但具體工作差別巨大，可否相提並論，言人人殊，工會要爭取外界支持，救生員表現專業至為重要，小撮害群之馬怠惰懶散，確會令公眾留下不專業的壞印象。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

denounce：to strongly criticise sb/sth that you think is wrong, illegal, etc.

credulity：the ability or the wish to believe that sth is real or true

laze about/around：to relax and do very little

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)