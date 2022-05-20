In a Nutshell：Silent Voices

You are probably thinking of large, colourful murals or perhaps artist Lousy's signature neon pink square depicting two figures kissing along a squiggly line. But I'm not here to talk about them. I'm here to talk about the mute scribbles on benches, walls and lamp posts — I think it's safe to say that most wouldn't consider them as art, not to mention that, on paper, graffiti is in fact illegal in Hong Kong. Particularly after the 2019 protests, we have now grown accustomed to passing unknown graffiti painted over by patches and blobs of what is usually a dull, grey colour on the streets. I have always wondered why they can't bother to use a colour that matches the original. Usually they are just left blank to become an artistic expression of silence itself.

Yet the other day, I saw graffiti (pictured above) beneath a lake-green pedestrian bridge in Kowloon that did the opposite. An irregular rectangle was painted on it hurriedly, the writings beneath indiscernible. A unicorn — or a dinosaur with a party hat — seems to have found its way into the frame. Staring at passers-by with a cheeky smile, it is silent. But what ''?!'' entails is loud and clear: it is as if the question, ''Why have you painted over me?'' was sprayed across the space in bold caps (of course, the interpretation is always open). That, to me, is the epitome of street art. It gives a city character, and it can also be playful interrogations of reality. If you keep an eye out for these subtle traces, you can almost see the silhouettes of the people who stood there briefly to leave their mark.

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)

̷̷ Text, Photo: Staff Charlene ̷