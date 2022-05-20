名人教英文：Keeping one's head above water 勉強撐住

波西：市中心已經無復舊觀，對嗎？

Vince: No, the pandemic has hit a lot of businesses hard.

文斯：不錯，很多商店都受到這場大疫嚴重打擊。

Bosie: Some businesses have had to close because they weren't making any money.

波西：一些商店完全沒有錢賺，不得不關閉。

Vince: I know. Olivelli's has just closed you know.

文斯：是啊，奧利維利餐廳就剛剛結業了。

Bosie: Oh no! That was the best Italian restaurant for miles. And it had been going since the 1930s.

波西：哎呀！奧利維利是這一帶最好的意大利餐廳， 一九三零年代已開始營業。

Vince: Yes, that was really sad. By the way, how is your parents' business? They have a convenience store don't they?

文斯：不錯，真可惜。你父母的生意又怎樣？他們不是開了一家便利店嗎？

Bosie: Yes they do and so far they've been managing to keep their heads above water, but it's a real struggle.

波西：是啊，他們還好，可以撐到今天，但實在很不容易。

Vince: Well it looks as if the pandemic is beginning to fade away, so let's hope we can all get back to normal pretty soon and that business will pick up for your parents.

文斯：這場大疫現在似乎開始消退，希望大家不久都能恢復正常生活，你父母的生意也會好起來。◆

To keep one's head above water 直譯是「保持頭在水面上」，指在水中掙扎，得免滅頂。這成語十七世紀初已見使用，比喻賺錢只是勉強足以生活或還債，例如：(1) I have to take on two part-time jobs to keep my head above water (我要做兩份兼職工作，才能維持生活)。(2) My business wasn't doing well, and I was hardly able to keep my head above water (我生意不好，拮据不堪)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

