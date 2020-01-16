Write on...：HIS SUMMER

Fat blocks of discoloured metal slid by on rollers. He tugged them individually, and turned them around to slip into a massive machine where he lined them up under huge jaws with speeding drills. A block in, his hands out, a button pressed, and the drills came spinning down to slip sharpened bits into iron and steel. The metal resisted, screamed, then grew still.

Done.

Another block, then another and another. And the defying scream...

From 4 p.m. until midnight five days a week. One block, and then another.

Until it came, above the shouts and the noise, the shrill cry of a whistle signalling the end of the shift. The huge machines were turned off. They groaned and wheezed, air hoses hissed, and then there was silence.

He wiped his hands with a blue rag and mopped his brow with an arm that had turned orange from sweat and rust. He lowered his head, grateful for the silence, and sauntered to the washroom to wash and change clothes. Taking a long drink of cool water from the faucet he buttoned his shirt and went to the time clock to put in a card that measured out his days and hours in fractions. Thump-clink, and it was a short walk past the guard's cabin before stepping into the blackness of the night through the open gate in the cyclone fence.

The crisp air that touched his face smelled of pine needles and seaweed and salt. The barking of sea lions and the sound of the waves at the shore hovered over the darkened town, and on the horizon he could see the light of the polar star rising. ''A temporary job,'' he said to himself, ''just for the summer.'' He pulled up his collar, straightened his shoulders, and walked alone into the night.

(Illustration by © Ching Yee Smithback)

̷̷ by John Bell Smithback ̷

© John Bell Smithback

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)