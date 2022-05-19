Editorial：Big Pay Rises of Senior Officials: Unreasonable

Experts have different opinions on whether there will be a sixth wave in the short term. The government has decided to implement the second stage of the relaxation of social distancing measures as scheduled today (19 May). There is still a long way to go before Hong Kong people's livelihood and the economy can return to normal amid the pandemic. What the public can see quite clearly, in contrast, is the recent development that personnel up and down the government will see their salaries get adjusted to ''return to normal''.

Under the current mechanism, the salaries of politically appointed officials and Legislative Council members are adjusted annually based on inflation. As the pandemic raged on over the past two years, officials under the accountability system and Executive Council members voluntarily had their salaries frozen to ''ride out the hard times together'', while lawmakers' salaries continued to be adjusted according to the mechanism. Recently, the Independent Commission on Remuneration has suggested that the new government resume the salary adjustment mechanism, and that officials under the accountability system have their salaries adjusted this year. The considerations, aside from the state of inflation this year, will also include the accumulated inflation rate (approximately 2.6%) during the officials' voluntary salary freeze in the past two years. For civil servants, the annual Pay Trend Survey results also point to a salary increase this year. Officials under the accountability system and civil servants belong to two different systems, and the salary adjustment mechanisms are also different. There are 190,000 civil servants in Hong Kong with obviously different powers, responsibilities and remuneration packages for senior-, middle- and low-level officials. Whether the salary adjustment arrangement is reasonable should be discussed separately.

Take civil servants' pay rises first. The findings of the Pay Trend Survey in private organisations are important indicators for the salary adjustment of civil servants in ''normal'' circumstances. Civil service organisations often say that if the government's salary levels lag far behind those of private organisations, there will be an exodus of civil service talent. However, since 2020, Hong Kong has been in a prolonged pandemic situation, and the circumstances have obviously been ''abnormal''. The applicability of the Pay Trend Survey findings will inevitably be undermined. The Pay Trend Survey findings in the past two years recorded a slight decrease followed by a slight increase. After taking into account a number of factors, the government decided to freeze civil servants' salaries for two consecutive years. This year is the third year, and Hong Kong has just seen out the fifth wave of the pandemic. There are still many variables in the development of the pandemic. Since people's livelihood and the economy have yet to be normalised, it is naturally necessary to consider whether the arrangement of civil servants' salary adjustment should fully ''return to normal''.

As for politically appointed officials, the authorities' proposal to adjust wages to ''claw back inflation'' seems reasonable on the surface, but politically appointed officials are in key positions. If one falls short of the mark, one should have a pay reduction or even step down depending on the severity of the matter — that's what counts as realisation of the spirit of the accountability system. Chief Executive-elect John Lee has proposed that government departments should introduce key performance indicators (KPIs). The salary adjustment mechanism for senior officials must also keep pace with the times. The authorities should follow the practice of Singapore by linking the salaries of all officials under the accountability system and that of civil servants involved in policymaking with the performance of their bureaux or departments.

明報社評 2022.5.19：疫情扭曲因素未消除 高官大幅加薪不合理

私人機構薪酬趨勢調查結果出爐，若只參考相關指標，今年中低層公務員分別可加薪4.55%及2.04%，高層更可加薪7.26%。

短期會否出現第六波，專家意見不一，政府則決定今天如期落實次階段社交措施放寬。香港疫下民生經濟復常，尚有不少路要走；相比之下，最近政府上下邁向「調薪復常」，市民倒是看得相當清楚。

按現行機制，政治委任官員及立法會議員薪酬，每年均會按通脹調整。過去兩年疫情肆虐，問責官員及行會成員自願凍薪「共渡時艱」，議員則續按機制調薪。最近薪津獨立委員會建議，新一屆政府恢復執行調薪機制，問責官員今年調薪，除了考慮這一年通脹情况，更會追加過去兩年官員自願凍薪期間所累積的幅度（約為2.6%）。公務員方面，一年一度的薪酬趨勢調查結果，同樣指向今年加人工。問責官員與公務員屬於兩個不同體系，調薪機制亦有別；全港19萬公務員，高、中、低層權責和待遇差異明顯，調薪安排是否合理，宜分開討論。

先談公務員加薪。私人機構薪酬趨勢調查結果，「正常」情况下是公務員調薪重要參考指標，公務員團體常稱，倘若政府薪酬水平遭私人機構拋離，公務員人才將流失，然而自2020年起，香港長處「疫境」，情况明顯「不正常」，薪酬調查結果的適用性，必然打折扣。之前兩年的薪酬調查結果，先後錄得微減與微加，政府綜合多項考慮因素後，連續兩年決定公務員凍薪，今年是第三個年頭，香港剛捱過第五波打擊，疫情發展仍有不少變數，既然民生經濟尚未正常化，公務員調薪處理應否全面「回復正常」，本身便有斟酌必要。

政治委任官員方面，當局提出調薪「追回通脹」，表面看似合理，但是政治委任官員位居要津，做得不好，輕則減薪，重則下台，才是體現問責精神。候任特首李家超提出，政府部門要引入關鍵績效指標（KPI）。高官薪酬調整機制，亦要與時並進，當局應仿效新加坡做法，所有問責官員和參與制訂政策的公務員，薪酬應該與所屬決策局或部門的施政績效掛鈎。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

see out：to reach the end or last until the end of sth

claw back：to get sth back that you have lost, usually by using a lot of effort

fall short of sth：to fail to reach the standard that you expected or need

