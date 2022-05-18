Editorial : Avoid Role Duplication in Government Restructuring

The idea of reorganising the government's structure was floated in the policy address last year. A specific plan was unveiled in January this year, which was roughly adopted as a blueprint for the restructuring plan proposed by CE-elect John Lee. Lee's plan was approved by the Executive Council yesterday (17 May). After the restructuring, the Chief Secretary for Administration will supervise nine policy bureaux, while the Financial Secretary will oversee six. Of the two new policy bureaux, one will be the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Also, the original Transport and Housing Bureau will be split into two, namely the Transport and Logistics Bureau and the Housing Bureau.

Although housing affairs and public transport affairs are connected, combining the two major policy areas that have to do with people's livelihood into one single bureau has resulted in work overload. The last two governments' experience has proved that this is not a good arrangement. As finding land for housing is an urgent task, hiving off the Housing agency to form an independent bureau is a general course of development. The West Kowloon Cultural District and the Kai Tak Sports Park can hopefully inject new momentum into the city's tourist industry. Developing Hong Kong into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange is one of the "eight major positionings" laid down in the 14th Five-Year Plan for Hong Kong. It is therefore also the right time to establish a Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. An Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau in the stead of the Innovation and Technology Bureau will mean a strengthened link between innovation and technology and re-industrialisation. The transformation of the Home Affairs Bureau into the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau will imply stepped-up efforts on youth affairs. Having learnt lessons from the pandemic, the Food and Health Bureau will be reorganised as the Health Bureau. Policies on food safety, environmental hygiene and so forth will be handed over to the Environment and Ecology Bureau formed by expanding the Environment Bureau. Theoretically, all these adjustments can help the government adapt to the new needs in the new era so that it can better focus on dealing with immediate problems.

The addition of a Deputy Secretary under each of the three Chief Secretaries will be an important creation in the system. Lee mentioned yesterday that the three Deputy Secretaries can be tasked with dealing with designated policy projects, such as the Task Force on Public Housing Projects. These arrangements will make the Deputy Secretaries' responsibilities relatively specific. At the same time, the sharing of authority and responsibility as well as the top-down relations between the Chief Secretaries and the Deputy Secretaries should also be sorted out clearly, so as to avoid the situation that those with responsibility do not have the authority to do so, or vice versa.

明報社評2022.5.18：政府新架構設副司長 權責分明防架牀疊屋

下屆政府架構重組方案敲定，3司13局增至3司15局，另外增設政務司副司長、財政司副司長及律政司副司長3職。政府架構因應實際需要而調整，房屋獨立成局、增設文化體育及旅遊局，某程度是政界共識，至於新設3名副司長，能否一如行政長官當選人李家超期望，提升政府施政統籌能力，則要視乎副司長的定位、實權和分工，安排得宜可以成為司長左右手，改善跨部門協作，踐行「以結果為目標」的施政理念，搞不好容易出現架牀疊屋問題，「多個香爐多隻鬼」。當局應盡量詳列3名副司長權責及具體工作清單，並起用有能之士，確保新制度實際運作取得預期效果。

去年施政報告提出重組政府架構，具體方案今年1月出爐。昨天行政會議通過候任特首李家超建議的重組方案，大致以年初方案為藍本。架構重組後，政務司長將監督9個政策局，財政司長則監督6局。新增的兩個政策局， 其一是文化體育及旅遊局，另外，原運房局將一拆為二， 分為運輸及物流局，以及房屋局。

房屋與公共運輸事務雖有關連，但兩大民生範疇同歸一局，工作太繁重，近兩屆政府經驗已證明這不是好安排。覓地建屋是當務之急，房屋獨立成局是大勢所趨；西九文化區與啟德體育城可望為香港旅遊業注入新動力，中外文化藝術交流中心是「十四五」規劃談及的香港「八大中心」定位之一，增設文體局亦是合適時候。創科局改為創新科技及工業局，意味加強創科與再工業化扣連；民政局化為民政及青年事務局，意在加強處理青年事務；汲取疫情教訓，食衛局改組為醫務衛生局，將食物安全、環境衛生等事宜，撥歸由環境局擴大而成的環境及生態局。這些調整，理論上有助政府適應新時代新需要，更能聚焦處理眼前問題。

3司各設副司長是一次重要創制。李家超昨天提到，可委派3名副司長處理指定政策項目，諸如公屋行動工作組等。這些安排，可令副司長職責相對具體；與此同時，正副司長之間的權責及上下關係，亦要好好理順，以免出現有權無責、有責無權情况。

■Glossary

生字

right-hand man : a person who helps sb a lot and who they rely on, especially in an important job

float sth : to suggest an idea or a plan for other people to consider

in sb's/sth's stead : instead of sb/sth